SoCal Honda Dealers Named Founding Partner of Dignity Health Sports Park and Official Partner of the LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The reigning 2024 MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy and their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP), have launched a dynamic new partnership with Southern California Honda Dealers (SoCal Honda Dealers), solidifying the brand as an Official Partner of the LA Galaxy and a Founding Partner of DHSP. The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, strengthens local Honda dealerships’ connection to Southern California and underscores the company’s commitment to community engagement, youth soccer, and enhanced fan experiences. This partnership also marks the SoCal Honda Dealers first with an MLS team.

For over a decade, the SoCal Honda Dealers has built its reputation across Los Angeles through its “Helpful Honda” outreach. Designed to foster goodwill and community support, the "Helpful Honda” initiative is centered around “Random Acts of Helpfulness” that make a tangible impact in people’s daily lives. Whether by offering free gas, covering parking costs, or assisting local schools and small businesses, the Helpful Guys and Gals in blue are there ensuring customers receive the highest level of satisfaction and care throughout their entire vehicle ownership journey. With this new partnership, the SoCal Honda Dealers aim to bring that same helpful spirit to LA Galaxy fans in the greater Southern California region.

SoCal Honda Dealers President Jeff Christoffel says, “We’re proud to become a Helpful partner to the LA Galaxy. Our goal is to support the team’s success and enhance the overall experience for the fans.”

As part of the agreement, the SoCal Honda Dealers will have a significant presence throughout DHSP, integrating seamlessly into the fan experience. This includes premium brand visibility across key locations, such as freeway marquees on I-405 and I-91, a permanent vehicle display at the stadium’s northeast entrance, and prominent signage throughout the venue, including concourse, plaza wall, and scoreboard placements. Additional branding will be featured in DHSP’s tennis stadium, velodrome, and across its Legends Plaza, ensuring the SoCal Honda Dealers is woven into the fabric of the venue’s diverse events and activities.

“We are thrilled to welcome SoCal Honda Dealers as an Official Partner of the LA Galaxy and a Founding Partner of Dignity Health Sports Park,” said LA Galaxy President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun. “This goes beyond partnership, as their long-standing commitment to the Southern California community aligns deeply with our values. We look forward to working with them to create meaningful experiences together for our fans.”

As an official partner of the LA Galaxy, the SoCal Honda Dealers will be the Presenting Sponsor of the new VIP Seat Upgrade during select home games at DHSP, offering lucky fans an enhanced matchday experience. The agreement also extends across broadcast and digital channels, with Apple TV commercial spots, Spanish-language radio promotions, and LED fieldboard exposure amplifying the SoCal Honda Dealers' reach throughout the season.

Beyond its presence at DHSP, the SoCal Honda Dealers will deepen its impact on the community as a Supporting Sponsor of LA Galaxy Youth Soccer Programs and the LA Galaxy Soccer Center in Torrance, CA – the team’s 73,000-square-foot facility, dedicated to futsal and recreational activities. Serving as a vital hub for year-round sports programming, the facility benefits thousands of families in the region. This investment builds upon the SoCal Honda Dealers' commitment to youth sports, including ongoing partnerships with five other youth sports facilities in the region, all of which help to provide young athletes with greater access to quality training facilities and opportunities to develop their skills.

“From the beginning, this partnership was a natural fit,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “The SoCal Honda Dealers has consistently demonstrated a passion for making a difference in the community, and this collaboration allows them to expand their reach even further. Together, we are creating new opportunities to engage fans and give back to the Southern California region.”

Recognizing the critical needs of the community at this time, the SoCal Honda Dealers will also work with the LA Galaxy and the LA Galaxy Foundation, the club’s charitable arm, to support wildfire relief efforts across Southern California. Through ongoing volunteer support and donations, together the partners will continue to help provide resources and aid to those affected by recent wildfires in the region. The SoCal Honda Dealers recently launched a donation drive in partnership with other local charitable organizations and will be accepting donations at any SoCal Honda dealership in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties through Friday, Feb. 21. The Helpful Honda Street Teams will also continue to play an active role in relief efforts, through volunteer efforts and granting Random Acts of Helpfulness wishes, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to making a real difference for Southern Californians.

“The SoCal Honda Dealers has been a long-time supporter of grassroots sports and community-driven initiatives,” said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. “This partnership reflects a shared dedication to enhancing the soccer experience for fans at our venue and furthers our efforts to make a lasting impact in the local community.”

This partnership marks a new chapter in SoCal Honda Dealers' efforts to engage with Southern California communities through sports, philanthropy, and fan-focused initiatives. By bringing its Helpful Honda mission to the LA Galaxy, the brand continues to redefine what it means to be a car dealership—one that not only serves its customers but also enriches the lives of those around them.

ABOUT HONDA

The Southern California Honda Dealers Association (SCHDA) is a collaborative network of Honda dealerships dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and a superior automotive experience to residents across Southern California. As a key part of the group’s "Helpful Honda" initiative, the association is dedicated to spreading kindness and positivity through Random Acts of Helpfulness — a program designed to make a tangible difference in local communities by offering unexpected support in everyday situations. The Helpful SoCal Honda Dealers do Random Acts of Helpfulness all around Southern California. Whether it’s in the dealership or out in the community, it’s their job to be helpful. And they can help you with a great deal on a Honda. To find your local dealer, visit us at https://socal.hondadealers.com.

ABOUT THE LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy is Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy Head Coach and Sporting Director Greg Vanney on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team’s 28 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.