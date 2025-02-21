Hims & Hers Acquires US-based Peptide Facility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc., the leading health and wellness platform, today announced an acquisition that will further verticalize the company’s long-term ability to deliver personalized medications. The company has acquired a US-based peptide facility based in California. The acquisition will enable the company to strengthen the long-term durability of its domestic supply chain to meet the growing demand from Americans for personalized healthcare and treatment options.

“The future of healthcare must be centered on the customer, which is why our operational structure is built to scale personalized care to more individuals at the highest standard of quality and safety, and with a focus on long-term consistency and availability,” said Melissa Baird, COO of Hims & Hers. “We're building our supply chain to enable more Americans to access care, including personalized treatments designed around their needs. This acquisition is a reflection of our commitment to those goals and our ongoing investment in the customer from start to finish.”

Following the company’s past acquisitions of 503A and 503B facilities, this additional facility deepens the company’s commitment to maintaining operations in the United States for better insight into cost, availability and quality, more fully verticalizing the efficiency and durability of the supply chain, and furthering the company’s focus on quality and safety for every customer on the platform. In addition, the peptide capabilities made possible through this acquisition position the company in the coming years to explore exciting advances in peptide innovation, including across areas of consumer need such as preventive health, metabolic optimization, cognitive performance, recovery science, and biological resistances.

The acquisition closed in early February, and Hims & Hers expects to continue strengthening infrastructure capabilities as demand for personalized treatment continues to grow.

For more information, visit www.hims.com/american-made.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.