Erectile Dysfunction: The PelviTouch Revolution Comes From DEKA’s Italian Technology

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEKA Laser, a subsidiary of El.En. S.p.A., a company operating in the Laser and Energy-Based Devices market, listed on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext STAR Milan (“STAR”), and a global leader in medical technologies, has presented its latest innovative therapy, PelviTouch, for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, at the European Society for Sexual Medicine (ESSM) congress. This technology was initially developed, with great success, for the treatment of urinary incontinence for both sexes, and it has now been optimized and specialized by DEKA’s research and development team to improve men’s intimate health, with effective treatments aimed specifically at erectile dysfunction, a field in which the Italian company is an absolute pioneer.

Paolo Salvadeo, DEKA’s CEO and El.En. S.p.A.’s General Manager, has stated: “PelviTouch is another example of DEKA’s ability to create innovation, bringing high-end breakthrough technologies onto the market, delivering enormous benefits to the patients. DEKA has invested a lot in research and development and on clinical research, achieving extraordinary results. We have worked closely with professionals in urology, andrology and gynecology, focusing on treatment compliance for the patient, an even-more delicate aspect when we talk about intimate health and issues related to the sexual sphere”.

The treatment PelviTouch by DEKA uses a magnetic field generated by the TOP FMS technology (TOP Flat Magnetic Stimulation), which acts on the pelvic floor, a crucial area for the sexual function. Thanks to the stimulation of peripheral nerves, the induced muscular contractions are greater compared to those obtainable voluntarily, strengthening pelvic muscles and improving erection. This treatment is also capable of relaxing the muscles themselves, thereby reducing spasms and stiffness, often caused by problems like erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

Nicola Mondaini, Associate Professor of Urology, has shared the results of the studies on the benefits of PelviTouch for the improvement of erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence with the congress attendees. “The therapy has proven to be particularly effective also for the treatment of Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (CPPS), an ailment which can strongly impact sexual health. PelviTouch has shown very positive effects in the reduction of pelvic pain, improving urinary symptoms and patients’ quality of life, without resorting to invasive or painful procedures”, underscored Prof. Mondaini.

Dr. Giovanni Corona, internationally prominent endocrinologist and andrologist and President of ESSM, presented to the participants of the congress - which hosted urologists, andrologists, gynecologists and psychologists from the entire world - the PelviTouch therapy and the results achieved through the studies conducted by Prof. Nicola Mondaini, who contributed to the identification of the most effective treatment protocols.

“By 2025 – stated Dr. Corona – it is predicted that about 322 million men worldwide will suffer from erectile dysfunction, namely the inability to have and/or maintain a satisfactory erection, despite the presence of a good sexual desire. PelviTouch normalizes the pelvic floor and “optimizes” the erection”.

With the treatment, the pelvic floor muscles are strengthened by means of high-intensity contractions, lasting a couple of seconds. These contractions are independent of the cerebral function as the peripheral nerves in the pelvic floor are stimulated directly and reach a higher intensity than that possible through the voluntary muscular action alone.

By circumventing the voluntary muscular action, PelviTouch is also able to induce relaxation of the muscles and loosen muscular stiffness in all those conditions in which pelvic area muscular spasms occur.

Moreover, the therapy has proven to be useful also for urinary incontinence, in particular in the case of post-prostatectomy stress incontinence, thanks to the strengthening of pelvic muscles. PelviTouch has also a positive effect on the detrusor muscle, thereby contributing to reduce urination frequency and strong urination urge.

In conclusion PelviTouch enters the market as a non-invasive, safe and highly effective solution for the treatment of male intimate ailments, combining advanced medical technologies with the wellbeing and satisfaction of the patient.

Information on DEKA M.E.L.A.

DEKA M.E.L.A. is a subsidiary of the large multinational group El.En., which has had experience in the laser world for over 40 years.

Headquartered in Florence, the Italian company has its roots in a culture which has made excellence in thinking its dominant characteristic. Thanks to its invaluable cultural heritage and its unique historical background, DEKA encompasses a universal value promise in its vision: To transform each scientific discovery in a concrete benefit for physicians and patients and translate each technological innovation into ongoing improvement in its range of products and services for the amelioration of people’s quality of life.

www.dekalaser.com

www.dekaintimate.com