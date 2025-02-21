Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Refinancing of Term Loan Facility

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Stonebriar Commercial Finance, LLC ("Stonebriar") to refinance its existing term loan facility with a new $540.0 million single advance term loan (the “Term Loan”). Proceeds from the Term Loan will be used to repay the existing facility from Stonebriar and for general corporate purposes. The Term Loan matures in seven years with a final maturity date of March 1, 2032, will bear an interest rate of 9.51%, and features mandatory amortization at a rate of 4.00% per annum until March 1, 2029, after which there is no mandatory amortization.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Founded in 2017, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) is a leading energy solutions provider, primarily serving the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas operates 14 proppant production facilities across the Permian Basin, including both large-scale in-basin facilities and smaller distributed mining units, making Atlas the largest Permian proppant provider. In addition, we manage a portfolio of leading-edge logistics assets, which includes our 42-mile Dune Express conveyor system, the only proppant conveyor system in the world and the longest conveyor in the United States. We also manage a fleet of over 120 trucks, including early autonomous delivery systems, which are capable of delivering expanded payloads due to our custom-manufactured trailers and patented drop-depot process. Our approach to managing proppant production and logistics is intently focused on leveraging technology, automation, and remote operations to drive efficiencies. We have a relentless mission to improve human beings’ access to the hydrocarbons that power our lives, and by doing so we maximize value creation for our stockholders.

