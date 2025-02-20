KnoWEwell Becomes New Home for Holistic Moms Network Legacy and Members

BEDMINSTER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For more than 20 years, the Holistic Moms Network (HMN) has fostered a nationwide community where families committed to holistic living could connect, support, and inspire one another. In response to evolving dynamics, the HMN Board of Directors decided to sunset the organization and partner with KnoWEwell, P.B.C. to ensure its mission continues in a new way.

“We feel blessed that KnoWEwell, a global platform devoted to holistic well-being, will carry forward our legacy,” says Andria Kyriakides Somers, HMN executive director. “In KnoWEwell, we found a kindred spirit that aligns with our values and offers a powerful resource for families committed to holistic health, community connection, and natural living. It will continue to be a home for our HMN members where our community of families can connect and thrive. We are also very grateful to Boiron USA, a longtime collaborative partner, for agreeing to serve as HMN’s exclusive lifetime sponsor of the HMN website and HMN Legacy Community.”

“KnoWEwell is deeply honored to be the new home for the Holistic Moms Network’s legacy website, resources, and members,” says Kimberly B. Whittle, KnoWEwell’s CEO and founder. “We have established a new HMN Legacy Community within KnoWEwell’s Regenerative Whole Health (RWH) Hub and look forward to welcoming its members and providing them with our RWH benefits and community. We are also grateful for our expanded collaborative partnership with Boiron USA and its sole sponsorship of the HMN website and community.”

“Boiron USA has long valued our collaboration with the HMN and their dedication to empowering families on their holistic health journeys,” says Janick Boudazin, CEO and president of Boiron USA. “As a leader in homeopathy, we recognize the importance of education in helping families make informed health choices. Through our continued support as the exclusive sponsor of the HMN website and Legacy Community, we are committed to ensuring access to reliable information, meaningful connections, and trusted resources that advance awareness and understanding of homeopathic medicine for years to come.”

For more information and to join KnoWEwell’s RWH Hub and the HMN Legacy Community, visit KnoWEwell.com.

KnoWEwell P.B.C.

KnoWEwell, P.B.C. operates the Regenerative Whole Health Hub, the trusted global digital ecosystem, community, and marketplace that bridges the knowledge, access, and insurance gaps to proactively prevent and address the root causes of chronic disease and help individuals, nonprofits and businesses thrive. KnoWEwell also owns and operates Natural Awakenings Publishing Corporation.

Boiron USA.

Since 1932, Boiron has been dedicated to helping families feel better with homeopathic medicines made from earth’s best resources. With trusted products like Oscillococcinum for flu relief and Arnicare for pain relief, Boiron is passionate about making wellness easy for every stage of life. A family-run company with a commitment to sustainability, Boiron continues to offer innovative and gentle solutions, respecting human health and the environment. Explore Boiron products, health tips, and offers at BoironUSA.com.