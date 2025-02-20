Veritone Achieves “Awardable” Status on DoD’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace with Three AI Solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Veritone’s Illuminate, Redact and Track applications have been added to the Tradewinds Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premiere offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data and analytics capabilities from organizations including Veritone.

Veritone’s solutions now available on Tradewinds include:

Illuminate: an AI-powered investigative and analytics tool that helps organizations search, analyze and manage vast amounts of video, audio and text-based data. It aids legal, compliance and investigative teams that need to quickly process structured and unstructured data for litigation, regulatory reviews and internal investigations.

Redact: an AI-powered redaction solution that automates the redaction of sensitive information within audio, video and image-based evidence. It is widely used by law enforcement, legal teams, media organizations and government agencies to comply with privacy laws and public records requests (FOIA).

Track: an AI-powered digital video analytics tool that enables tracking of individuals and vehicles across multiple video sources at scale, offering speed and accuracy in investigative efforts without relying on personally identifiable information (PII).

"Achieving ‘Awardable’ status on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a testament to Veritone’s commitment to delivering AI solutions that enhance national security, investigative workflows and intelligence operations," said Ryan Steelberg, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Veritone. "By streamlining access to our technology, we are empowering defense and law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to rapidly analyze, manage and act on critical data with speed, accuracy and security."

Veritone Illuminate, Redact and Track are part of Veritone’s Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS), a comprehensive purpose-built applications suite for the public sector that leverages AI to streamline the management and analysis of digital evidence, providing customers with powerful investigatory tools to handle vast amounts of data quickly and accurately. iDEMS is built on Veritone’s aiWARE™ platform, which is deployed in FedRAMP on AWS and Microsoft Azure and can be leveraged by DoD customers within their public cloud tenant or in their secure data center. aiWARE is an AI operating system that intelligently and securely orchestrates hundreds of best-of-breed cognitive and generative models in a single solution to transform extensive volumes of unstructured data, including video and audio, into actionable insights.

The agreement marks another milestone in Veritone’s expanding role within U.S. federal civilian and defense agencies, building upon the Company’s previously announced Test and Evaluation Services Blanket Purchase Agreement with the DoD, Sole-Contractor Blanket Purchase Agreement with the Department of Justice and Carahsoft’s GSA IT Schedule 70 contract.

