Introducing AIQ+: Artificial Intelligence for Talent Evaluation and Performance Analysis

DISCOVER AIQ+ A new AI that gives front office, coaches, and players instant predictive analysis. Designed to be complementary to all evaluation and development processes. With AIQ+, you get more than technology—it’s where innovation meets experience.

DISCOVER AIQ+ A new AI that gives front office, coaches, and players instant predictive analysis. Designed to be complementary to all evaluation and development processes. With AIQ+, you get more than technology—it’s where innovation meets experience.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A groundbreaking advancement in intelligence and performance evaluation has arrived. AIQ+ offers front offices, coaches, and players instant predictive analysis that seamlessly integrates into all evaluation and development processes.

AIQ+ combines player AIQ scores with a large language model to analyze data and identify patterns. With simple prompts like “TELL ME ABOUT” or “HOW DO I DEVELOP,” users gain instant access to critical data points such as:

Field Presence

Decision-Making

Pattern Recognition

Reaction Time

Anticipation

Processing Speed

And More

Unlike traditional analytics, AIQ+ delivers PLAYER-SPECIFIC, SCHEME-SPECIFIC, SYSTEM-SPECIFIC, and TASK-SPECIFIC insights.

Backed by Science, Driven by Experience

AIQ+ is built on a robust scientific foundation, incorporating insights from sports intelligence research, NFL playbooks, and a database of 16,000+ player cognitive profiles. This comprehensive foundation ensures AIQ+ delivers the most accurate, applicable, and impactful data to teams and decision-makers.

Harnessing the power of machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics, AIQ+ is more than just technology. Unlike conventional AI solutions, AIQ+ is enriched by in-the-building experience, bringing over 50 years of expertise in talent evaluation.

NFL Combine, Free Agency and the Draft

AIQ+ goes beyond identifying talent in the draft and free agency—it ensures teams secure the right fit. By evaluating both player performance and system compatibility, AIQ+ offers insights into long-term potential, demonstrating how players can perform effectively and contribute to sustained success. With AIQ+’s data-driven approach, teams can prioritize athletes who will excel within their system and make a lasting impact on the field.

Discover AIQ+ and schedule a demo with your team’s roster.

ABOUT AIQ

Since 2012, AIQ has been trusted by teams in every major league to provide the cognitive insight necessary to create winning teams. AIQ co-founders Scott Goldman, Ph.D. and Jim Bowman, Psy.D. have collaborated with major league teams for over 25 years. With strategies backed by research and peer-reviewed scientific evidence, AIQ is the first and only global company with a proprietary Athletic Intelligence Quotient assessment that translates real cognitive research into improved performance on and off the field. With AIQ, high-performance teams play more cohesively and win more frequently.

For more information, visit aiq.team.