JBL Amplifies SXSW 2025 as Official Audio Partner, Unveiling Fan-Favorite Next-Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6 Amid a Groundbreaking Week of Music and Innovation

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBL, the number one portable speaker brand in the world, arrives at SXSW 2025 with a mission: to transform music moments into community and bring people together to play, socialize, and explore through audio. Under its “MADE to be HEARD” campaign, JBL unveils the most advanced versions of its fan-favorite speakers, the Flip 7 and Charge 6—elevated portable speakers that blend cutting-edge audio innovations like new AI Sound Boost technology with intuitive design. By leveraging AI-edge computing to analyze the speakers' music signal in real time, AI Sound Boost will revolutionize listeners’ experience by allowing the Flip 7 and Charge 6 to get the absolute most out of the speaker for more dynamic range, more power, maximized bass and overall loudness, with reduced distortion.

Additionally, as the exclusive audio partner of SXSW, the year’s biggest convergence of music, tech, entertainment and culture, JBL is bringing immersive sound to every corner of Austin by hosting a lineup of show-stopping events. From a landmark partnership with Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase to campus activations and a forward-thinking panel at the conference, JBL is setting the tone for a new era of listening with top talent like esports champion, Cody “Clix” Conrod, breakout DJ and producer, XANDRA, actress and recording artist, Sky Katz, genre-defying artist NSQK, and rising R&B star Laila!, as well as lifestyle creators including, content creator, Chris Olsen, influencer and photographer, David Suh, Love Island’s Kyra Green and more all coming together to help fuel the soundtrack to SXSW. For more information on JBL’s SXSW experiences visit: jbl.com/SXSW2025.

JBL x Rolling Stone: The Future of Music Showcase Takes Center Stage

JBL and Rolling Stone, two legendary champions of musical expression, are joining forces, combining their powers of technology and creativity to showcase the Future of Music, spotlighting top artists on the rise. This partnership—rooted in shared values of innovation and cultural impact—immerses fans, influencers, and media in next-level audio experiences, shining a spotlight on those who are redefining what music can be and bringing people of different backgrounds and music interests together through the power of live performance. Through Rolling Stone’s established legacy and JBL’s visionary approach, audiences will witness music’s future unfolding right in front of them.

“We’re excited to team up with JBL for our Future of Music showcase,” said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone. “Together, we’re setting the stage for extraordinary performances that exemplify what’s new and what’s next in music.”

​​JBL Sound Bodega at SXSW: Taking Over 3TEN with JBL’s Latest Innovations

JBL takes over 3TEN at Austin City Limits Live with an immersive, Austin-inspired corner store experience featuring live music, artist interviews, giveaways, and unique activations. Celebrate the launch of JBL Flip 7 and Charge 6 portable speakers, explore the space, and be among the first to hear the latest in JBL’s portable line of speakers. Guests can play to win products, grab custom festival essentials, and enjoy daily performances and experiences.

Bringing the energy to the JBL Sound Bodega stage is NSQK, one of Mexico’s most exciting genre-bending artists, known for fusing alternative R&B, electronic, and Latin influences to create a futuristic sound that pushes sonic boundaries. Joining the lineup is Laila!, a breakout singer-songwriter whose raw emotion, dynamic vocal range, and effortless blend of neo-soul, pop, and jazz have cemented her as one of R&B’s most compelling rising voices.

"I'm stoked to partner with JBL and everything they’re doing to put sound quality first for artists," said Laila!. "JBL will keep me sounding great on stage and tuned in while traveling and listening to music.”

The Launch of the Flip 7 and Charge 6: A Tribute to Fans’ Voices

Always in tune with the listening habits, desires, and interests of fans and consumers, JBL has redesigned the JBL Flip 7 and JBL Charge 6, making them “MADE to be HEARD”. Built on decades of expertise and consumer feedback, these new portable powerhouses boast advanced acoustics, improved durability, and extended battery life—all underpinned by AI Sound Boost, which optimizes audio in real-time. This is sound tailored to what matters most: whether it’s an outdoor party, a late-night study session, or a sunrise workout, these fan-favorite models return stronger than ever, delivering the full-range audio experiences that loyal JBL fans expect. Both speakers will be available for pre-sale at JBL.com and participating retailers starting March 10, then officially hitting the market on April 6, 2025. With the Flip 7 at $149 and the Charge 6 at $199, JBL once again sets the standard for portable audio that moves with life’s rhythms.

“This year at SXSW, JBL is unveiling the new Flip 7 and Charge 6 speakers, exemplifying our leadership in audio innovation,” said Chris Epple, HARMAN Vice President of Marketing, Americas. "These launches highlight our ongoing commitment to enhancing sound experiences at major cultural events, maintaining JBL’s position as a leader in the global audio market."

JBL Campus: Connecting with the Next Generation of Innovators

At Victory Lap, a beloved hub for the University of Texas at Austin students, JBL brings the excitement straight to those shaping tomorrow’s culture. The lineup includes West 22nd, a homegrown breakout band riding a wave of growing buzz, a house DJ fueling the scene, and a closing set by XANDRA, whose high-energy mixes are turning heads nationwide. Beyond the music, the space invites students to test-drive the new Flip 7 and Charge 6 portable speakers for themselves while sipping on the refreshing flavors of poppi, the Austin-based, better-for-you soda. Here, JBL reaffirms its commitment to meeting audiences where they are—on campuses, at gatherings, and in the heart of cultural dialogue. JBL is proud to bring all walks of life together to socialize and explore the way audio can unite modern cowboys, tech enthusiasts, college athletes, competitive gamers or the friend group’s DJ.

The Panel: A Modern Blueprint for Creator Partnerships

JBL adds depth to its SXSW presence by convening a panel of innovators who exemplify today’s dynamic creator economy. Featuring Cody "Clix" Conrod, a top esports creator and influencer known for redefining gaming culture, and XANDRA, a rising DJ and digital personality shaping new frontiers in music, the conversation explores how brands and creators can forge authentic relationships that drive both engagement and value. Guided by marketing leaders and media insiders, this dialogue reveals how purposeful collaborations amplify messages, enhance reach, and bring communities closer—mirroring the core principles that guide JBL’s approach to audio and culture.

"Partnering with JBL lets me connect with my fans like never before, thanks to its precision audio," said Cody "Clix" Conrod. "Taking this partnership to SXSW lets us show everyone what it really means to level up with next-gen sound."

EVENT LINEUP AT A GLANCE

Tuesday, March 11

A Modern Blueprint for Creator Partnerships (Panel) featuring Cody "Clix" Conrod, XANDRA, and Chris Epple, HARMAN Vice President of Marketing, Americas from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. CST

JBL Sound Bodega at 3TEN pushing sonic boundaries at 5:00 p.m. CST Live DJ Set and Q&A with Laila!

Rolling Stone Future of Music showcase celebrating the next wave of groundbreaking talent

Wednesday, March 12

JBL Campus Activation at The Victory Lap with West 22nd, a house DJ, and XANDRA energizing the crowd from 5:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. CST

JBL Sound Bodega at 3TEN pushing sonic boundaries from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CST Live DJ Set and Q&A with NSQK

Rolling Stone Future of Music showcase celebrating the next wave of groundbreaking talent

Thursday, March 13

JBL Sound Bodega at 3TEN pushing sonic boundaries from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CST

Rolling Stone Future of Music showcase celebrating the next wave of groundbreaking talent

For more details, visit JBL.com and follow @JBLAudio on social channels. Secure your pre-sale purchase of the Flip 7 and Charge 6 starting March 10 to experience firsthand how JBL is shaping the future of portable sound—one event, one performance, and one listener at a time. Lock in your spot at The Victory Lap while space is still available at jblcampusaustin.com.

About JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life’s most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.