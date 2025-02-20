First Insight Expands AI-Powered Partnership with Boden to Strengthen Product, Pricing, and Merchandising Decisions

PITTSBURGH & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Successful retailers understand their customers. Boden, the UK-based online apparel retailer, is doubling down on its commitment to customer-centric decision-making by leveraging First Insight’s AI-powered decision intelligence to integrate real-time consumer demand signals into product, merchandising, and pricing strategies.

Through its expanded partnership with First Insight, Boden is ensuring that every design, pricing, and inventory decision is aligned with what consumers actually want—not just what past sales data suggests. Following a successful initial engagement, Boden is now leveraging First Insight’s predictive analytics and proprietary Value Score™ across womenswear, swimwear, accessories, and childrenswear to enhance product-market fit, optimize assortments, and maximize sales and margins.

Founded in 1991 as a catalog business, Boden has evolved into a digital-first brand serving customers globally. As part of its broader growth and profitability strategy, Boden is embracing AI-driven consumer intelligence to:

Deepen customer understanding to anticipate shifts in preferences, improve product-market fit, and strengthen loyalty.

to anticipate shifts in preferences, improve product-market fit, and strengthen loyalty. Identify top-performing products before launch and scale winning designs faster.

before launch and scale winning designs faster. Refine pricing strategies based on consumer demand signals to maximize margins and reduce markdown risk.

based on consumer demand signals to maximize margins and reduce markdown risk. Align buy depths with real-time consumer preferences to ensure the right products are stocked at the right levels.

"Boden has always been about delivering fashion our customers love – bold, joyful designs that make them feel great," said Katherine Danneberg Mattey, Chief Commercial Officer of Boden. "But getting it right every time isn’t easy. First Insight’s AI helps us truly think like our customers, ensuring every product, every price, and every decision aligns with what they really want. This partnership is helping us move faster, bet bigger on winners, and stay true to what makes Boden special."

By leveraging AI-powered predictive intelligence, Boden’s approach aligns with its “buy better, buy less, wear more” philosophy—aiming for a 25% sales increase without increasing production volumes.

"Consumers are evolving faster than ever—your decisions should too. Relying on intuition or backward-looking sales data is no longer enough," said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight. "With First Insight’s AI-powered predictive analytics, Boden can access real-time consumer input with speed, scale, and science—turning it into data-backed decisions that drive profitability and customer engagement."

This collaboration highlights a broader industry shift, as AI and real-time consumer demand signals reshape retail decision-making from concept to sale.

As Boden continues to refine its assortment strategy and pricing strategies, First Insight’s AI-powered solutions will be instrumental in driving efficiency, sustainability, and long-term profitability—ensuring that Boden remains agile, customer-focused, and ahead of market trends.

About Boden

Boden is a British clothing brand known for its bold, joyful designs and timeless style. Founded in 1991 by Johnnie Boden, the brand has grown from a small catalog business into a global digital-first retailer, serving over 1.7 million customers worldwide. With headquarters in London and distribution centers in the UK and U.S., Boden remains committed to quality, sustainability, and bringing color and confidence to everyday fashion. Learn more at boden.com.

About First Insight

First Insight is a global leader in AI-powered decision-making, trusted by brands like Gap, Under Armour, Marks & Spencer (M&S), Woolworths, Family Dollar, and Kohl’s. Leveraging advanced AI technologies—including generative AI, machine learning, and human computational modeling—combined with real-time consumer data, First Insight transforms consumer insights into profitable strategies that drive measurable business success.

Powered by its proprietary Voice of the Customer platform and Value Score™, First Insight enables businesses to evaluate the value of products, people, and experiences. First Insight helps companies confidently design, price, and market offerings that resonate with consumers, ensuring every decision aligns with market demand and delivers financial impact.

With 18 years of innovation in AI and predictive analytics, First Insight empowers businesses across industries—including retail, apparel, footwear, automotive, home goods, CPG, and hospitality—to outpace competitors by deeply understanding and adapting to ever-changing customer needs. From concept to conversion, First Insight equips brands to create offerings customers love while achieving higher revenue, stronger margins, and deeper customer loyalty. Discover more at www.firstinsight.com.