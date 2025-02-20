Xairos Delivering Transportable Optical Ground Station Equipment to X-lumin

LAFAYETTE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xairos Systems, Inc. (Xairos) announced it has been selected by X-lumin Corp. (X-lumin), provider of turn-key systems for optical wireless communications, to provide key equipment to support their delivery of Transportable Optical Ground Stations for the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA). As part of this project, Xairos has delivered three mobilizer platforms that will support the X-lumin optical ground station for rapid deployment. In addition, Xairos will provide an engineering model of a free-space optical terminal and modems that will enable the free-space optical communications link for field testing.

“Xairos is thrilled to support X-lumin in this important project for the SDA," said David Mitlyng, Xairos CEO. "Both Xairos and X-lumin share a common vision for developing a commercially-viable optical system to enable a new generation of quantum-secure PNT and communications."

“There are critical vulnerabilities in RF and fiber communications that are overcome with X-lumin’s free-space optical communication systems,” said Zev Suissa, Chief Growth Officer, X-lumin. “We are proud the SDA selected X-lumin to deliver the next generation infrastructure, and we value the collaboration and contributions of Xairos to bolster our capabilities."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Space Development Agency, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Xairos

Xairos is developing a global resilient space-based timing architecture using Quantum Time Transfer (QTT), a protocol invented, patented, and perfected by the Xairos team. Accurate timing synchronization is critical for the world’s transportation, networks, financial transactions, data centers, and power grids. Xairos is commercializing QTT to develop the next generation of Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT), with sub-nanosecond-level accuracy (1000 times better) and the security needed for future networks and applications. For more information, visit Xairos.com.

About X-lumin

X-lumin is a provider of state-of-the-art optical wireless communication solutions with a focus on building an effective and efficient bridge between existing network capabilities and the need for a highspeed data highway to meet exploding bandwidth demands. For more information, visit x-lumin.com.