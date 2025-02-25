Real Spy Comics and UltiSim Inc. Join Forces to Bring Stories of Espionage and Covert Operations to Life in Graphic Novels and Games

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UltiSim, a trailblazer in advanced simulation and computer gaming technologies, is partnering with newly-launched graphic novel and media company Real Spy Comics to bring real-life spy missions, special forces encounters, and undercover operations to audiences in dynamic new graphic novels, videos, simulations, and video games.

Cutting-Edge Technology and a Proven Track Record

UltiSim has built a reputation as a leader in immersive, interactive environments for training, education and research across industries. QuestSim, the educational platform created by UltiSim, provides engaging 3D adventure learning games that are accessible directly via Chromebooks in schools, eliminating the need for downloads or installations. By partnering with Real Spy Comics, UltiSim will apply this know-how to create both training simulations as well as commercial video games that are authentic to intelligence tradecraft, elite tactics, and undercover techniques.

“The amazing real-life stories from the intelligence community that Real Spy Comics have been faithfully collecting and producing are ready-made for the 3D computer gaming medium,” says UltiSim founder Richard Boyd, a thirty-year veteran of the computer gaming industry. “I am reminded of when we created Red Storm Entertainment and Rainbow Six with Tom Clancy. We were the first to create a realistic tactical game back then. Now we have a similar opportunity to bring Real Spy Comics' authentic stories to life.”

Stepping out of the Shadows with Authentic Stories

Real Spy Comics was formed by intelligence and special operations community veterans from around the world to curate, collect and produce gripping spy stories across a variety of media. Many of these stories will be revealed through RSC's graphic novels for the first time. Their repertoire will also include law enforcement stories from elite law enforcement operations—like wiretap investigations of organized crime syndicates and undercover infiltrations of drug cartels. These stories are being produced in graphic novels, books, movies, and now…3D video games.

“Partnering with UltiSim will bring to life Real Spy Comics in a way that is tangible and gritty, to allow people to experience what it is like to be a real spy,” says Adam Leslie, CEO of Real Spy Comics. “We are proud to be working with seasoned veterans who know how to tell our stories using the gaming medium.”

A New Level of Spy Immersion

Fans of Real Spy Comics will soon be able to engage with real spy stories across a wide spectrum of media types. The games are expected to offer both first person as well as third person experiences that span a wide variety of experiences from around the world on a variety of systems including AR and VR devices.

UltiSim and Real Spy Comics will be announcing their first titles soon on RealSpyComics.com. Among them will be a graphic novel that centers on the career of Colonel Chris Costa who ran human intelligence networks in Afghanistan in the 2000s and now serves as the Executive Director of the International Spy Museum in Washington D.C.

About UltiSim

The QuestSim 3D gaming platform is proudly created by UltiSim, a company powered by a unique combination of leading-edge gaming technology, simulation learning and artificial intelligence expertise. Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, UltiSim was founded by pioneers in computer gaming, building fully immersive 3D simulation experiences that educate, entertain and solve real-world problems. In addition to the QuestSim adventure learning simulation platform, UltiSim creates new business opportunities through AI-powered simulations for immersive VR training and 3D Digital Twins.

Follow UltiSim at LinkedIn and UltiSimTeam on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Learn more at https://www.ultisim.com.

About Real Spy Comics

Real Spy Comics has gained exclusive access to a massive trove of never before told stories from real life spies, clandestine agents, and covert operators. Starting with our line of premium graphic novels, Real Spy Comics will become the premier global brand for content related to espionage, special operations, and covert action.

Learn more at www.realspycomics.com or contact us at info@realspycomics.com