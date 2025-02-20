JetBlue Vacations Partners with WeatherPromise to Offer Rain Protection for Travelers

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue Vacations (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced a new partnership with WeatherPromise to help travelers safeguard their trips against excessive rain, one of the most common vacation concerns. This first-of-its-kind coverage allows customers booking through JetBlue Vacations to be reimbursed if their getaway experiences significant rainfall, relieving worries that bad weather will cost them their trip.

“Travel should be exciting, not stressful, and our partnership with WeatherPromise is another way we’re making that a reality,” said Jamie Perry, President, JetBlue Travel Products. “When customers book through JetBlue Vacations, they’re choosing a travel brand they trust to support them every step of the way. We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind.”

JetBlue customers booking eligible Flight + Hotel vacation packages can receive protection for all trip components, including car rentals and activities, when reserved through JetBlue Vacations at the time of purchase. WeatherPromise determines “excessive rain” based on destination, trip length, and historical weather data. If rainfall meets the qualifying threshold, customers are automatically reimbursed—no paperwork needed—ensuring an easy way to protect their vacation investment. And they still get to take the trip.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JetBlue Vacations to give customers seamless, worry-free trips. JetBlue is a true innovator in travel, and it's exciting to have them as our first airline vacation partner,” said Daniel Price, co-founder of WeatherPromise. “Our relationship allows us and JetBlue to fulfill our mission of giving everyone the joy and freedom to travel the world without worrying about the weather. This pairs perfectly with JetBlue’s continued focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences and bringing humanity back to air travel."

WeatherPromise’s cutting-edge approach to weather protection sets it apart from anything available in the market today. Millions of data points are assessed for each trip, and weather conditions are continually monitored using satellite imagery, weather stations, and radar to ensure an accurate, real-time evaluation at the travel destination. This gives JetBlue Vacations customers added peace of mind, knowing their trip is protected by WeatherPromise’s advanced weather-tracking system.

Weather protection is provided and managed by WeatherPromise. Terms and conditions are set by WeatherPromise and detailed in the contract, similar to other third-party travel products. For more information or to book your next vacation, visit jetbluevacations.com or call 1-844-JB-VACAY.

About JetBlue Travel Products

JetBlue Travel Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, consists of the JetBlue Vacations brand—offering flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages—and Paisly, JetBlue’s homegrown travel platform for booking stays, car rentals, activities, and purchasing travel bags.

Headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida, and powered by a team of over 300 dedicated crewmembers, JetBlue Travel Products delivers innovative, high-quality travel solutions that enhance the JetBlue brand. By infusing humanity into every step of the travel journey, the company ensures exceptional experiences for its customers. Learn more at jetbluevacations.com or paisly.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline® and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About WeatherPromise

WeatherPromise guarantees the weather for vacations as well as outdoor activities, experiences and events. The company gives everyone the confidence to travel without worrying about the weather. With a global team and offices in the United States and Germany, WeatherPromise partners with the world’s leading travel and experience companies to open up more destinations, more seasons and more opportunities for its partners and their guests. For more information, visit: www.weatherpromise.com.