Motorola Solutions Strengthens FairCom Partnership Through FairCom Brazil Dev Day

SAO PAULO, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FairCom and Motorola Solutions expand their ongoing partnership internationally by co-hosting a dev team training event for their Brazilian teams that support Motorola’s Flex public safety software suite. The event marked a significant milestone in FairCom’s commitment to supporting the technical expertise of the Flex development team outside of its American home base.

The in-person workshops allowed FairCom’s senior engineers to work directly alongside Motorola Solutions’ developers, allowing a deeper understanding of how the FairCom DB database interacts with the Flex suite—a robust suite of public safety solutions that Motorola Solutions continues to expand.

FairCom’s presence in Brazil, complete with a dedicated office and Portuguese-language support, has proven essential in strengthening ties with Motorola Solutions and other regional partners.

“ Our local presence allows us to offer real-time support and tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of Motorola’s development team, both in Brazil and in the U.S.,” said Alysha Brown, CRO of FairCom. “ Face-to-face collaboration fosters the exchange of ideas and accelerates innovation, particularly for high-impact projects like Motorola’s.”

As Motorola Solutions increases its focus on security and data-driven solutions, FairCom remains committed to delivering unparalleled support, helping to streamline complex database solutions and accelerate development timelines. FairCom’s engineers provided technical workshops and interactive sessions, addressing specific project needs and optimizing the use of FairCom’s database solutions to enhance the functionality of Motorola Solutions’ Flex suite.

This strategic alignment between FairCom and Motorola Solutions not only advances Motorola’s technology but also leverages FairCom’s worldwide presence, including its long-term dedication to the Brazilian market. As the collaboration evolves, FairCom remains poised to provide essential support and cutting-edge solutions to meet the growing demands for secure, scalable, and responsive technology.

As they look to the future, Motorola Solutions and FairCom plan to bring these in-person events to other dev centers, such as Motorola’s Salt Lake City location, and continue growing Motorola’s understanding of the FairCom DB database technology.

About FairCom

Wherever and however you build, FairCom is the reliable data foundation for your business. For more than forty-five years, we’ve been building better ways to manage your data, providing speed, reliability, and flexibility across millions of deployments. Our product lines provide reliability, excellence, and flexibility with your data. Learn more about the FairCom data evolution at faircom.com.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property, and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses—safer everywhere—motorolasolutions.com.