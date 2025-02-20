Adobe Announces General Availability of Real-Time CDP Collaboration for Brands to Jointly Drive Ad Performance in a Privacy-First Landscape

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced the general availability of Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration in the U.S., a new offering that enables advertisers and publishers to tackle a changing advertising landscape. Brands have long relied on third-party audience signals to power tailored digital ads. As consumers play a more active role in customizing their privacy preferences, a move away from third-party data means new tools are required for brands to identify relevant audiences and deliver personalized ad experiences. Real-Time CDP Collaboration addresses this by providing advertisers and publishers a secure environment to collaborate on first-party data, which is inherently consent-driven and anchored in trusted customer relationships. Brands can identify high-value audiences and activate campaigns, all without moving or exposing directly identifiable customer data.

Adobe unveiled Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) as its latest publisher partner for Real-Time CDP Collaboration. This partnership enables advertisers to discover new audiences based on consumer preferences within WBD properties. Advertisers can then activate relevant campaigns across the WBD portfolio of brands. “We are thrilled to partner with Adobe on this innovative first-party data solution,” said Ryan Gould, president of U.S. advertising sales, go to market, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Leveraging these dynamic tools will empower advertisers to maximize their campaigns' success across our premium content portfolio by delivering curated brand experiences to consumers in privacy-centric, contextually relevant ways.”

“Real-Time CDP Collaboration is a major unlock for our clients, and the ease of use is unmatched,” said Giuseppe Cagliostro, Global Client Lead, GroupM Wavemaker. “It eliminates hours of time we usually spend on creating a data clean room, with an intuitive user interface that delivers meaningful audience insights used to plan campaigns, execute with greater speed and measure the impact of media buys.”

Built on Adobe Experience Platform, which provides a single view of customers across every channel, Real-Time CDP Collaboration is purpose-built for brands to connect and collaborate on first-party data. In addition to creating new high-value audiences and driving more relevant campaigns, users can measure ad effectiveness directly with publishers that now include NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery. Adobe also offers a flexible solution where customers can securely connect data across ecosystem partners including Snowflake and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and identity partners including Acxiom, LiveRamp, TransUnion and The Trade Desk.

“The move away from third-party signals such as Internet cookies has presented an opportunity for brands to make better use of their first-party data, driving more relevant ad experiences based on direct customer relationships,” said Sundeep Parsa, vice president of product, Adobe Experience Cloud. “By enabling tighter collaboration between advertisers and publishers within a privacy-centric environment, this latest offering in Adobe Experience Cloud is filling in gaps left by third-party data sources and empowering brands to deliver ads that resonate with customers.”

With Real-Time CDP Collaboration, brands can:

Connect with trusted partners: From a centralized application, advertisers and publishers can connect and collaborate with intuitive dashboards that instantly surface insights on audience overlap and opportunities for customer acquisition, retargeting or suppression. Set-up is quick and easy, allowing brands to leverage audiences already built within Adobe Real-Time CDP, or other preferred platforms and cloud storage partners. Adobe’s privacy-centric architecture enables brands to maximize audience discovery and activation, all without exposing proprietary customer information or data. Brands can also customize data visibility and access to ongoing campaigns.

Activate audiences directly: Advertisers can activate relevant audience segments directly with publishers across ad channels such as display, video and TV streaming. Advertisers can reach high-value customers, tapping into premium inventory and suppressing already-converted audiences to optimize spend. For publishers, teams can scale ad revenue and strengthen brand relationships by refining audience targeting. Coming soon, advertisers can expand audience sets through AI and discover high-propensity customers with publishers through lookalike models, with experimentation set-up in mere seconds. Brands will also soon be able to leverage third-party identifiers and data partners to boost identity match rates and audience scale.

Measure campaign performance: Brands will have access to actionable campaign insights to demonstrate ROI and make adjustments to boost engagement. Advertisers can leverage on-demand dashboards with metrics on active and historical campaigns across publishers, with insights on impressions, reach and frequency. Coming soon, brands can securely integrate audience and conversion data to drive outcomes-based measurement, and export performance insights to measurement partners and tools including Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Mix Modeler for cross-channel analysis and media planning.

