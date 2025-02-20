Helios Technologies’ Operating Company Drives Innovation in Commercial Kitchen Technology Through Partnership with Alto-Shaam

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, is advancing innovation in the commercial kitchen industry through the collaboration of its operating company, i3 Product Development and its Cygnus Reach software platform, with Alto-Shaam. This partnership has enhanced the scalability, security, and data-driven capabilities of Alto-Shaam’s ChefLinc™ remote oven management system, delivering significant value to customers.

Originally focused on system maintenance and support, i3 Product Development identified opportunities to rebuild the ChefLinc™ infrastructure, ensuring a more robust and scalable solution for Alto-Shaam. This collaboration has aided Alto-Shaam in creating a more secure and efficient platform that will scale with its fast-growing customer base. “We rebuilt the entire platform with i3’s help; we’re reaping the rewards of that now. Then we integrated Cygnus Reach, and we’re getting those benefits too,” said Kevin Bernier, Director of Product Management for IoT at Alto-Shaam.

“At Helios Technologies, we are committed to delivering innovative, connected solutions that transform industries,” said Sean Bagan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Helios Technologies. “Through our operating company, i3 Product Development with its Cygnus Reach platform, we are helping Alto-Shaam enhance its service capabilities, optimize performance, and create smarter, more efficient kitchens. This partnership is a testament to our vision that our trusted global brands deliver technology solutions that ensure safety, reliability, connectivity and control.”

With the integration of Cygnus Reach remote support technology, Alto-Shaam has transformed its approach to equipment support. Alto-Shaam is also empowering its service teams as ChefLinc™ not only provides real-time insights into oven performance but can also diagnose issues remotely and address potential concerns before sending out a field technician.

“The ability to see into the equipment in real-time has been a tremendous asset to our service and support teams,” said Mike Jones, VP of Quality and Service at Alto-Shaam. “With a single system and unified interface, technicians can monitor oven performance and provide faster, more effective support to customers. This capability has significantly improved operational efficiency. We monitored the ROI of the investment, and it only took a couple of weeks of calculating the avoidance of truck rolls and warranty expense to realize we don’t need to keep calculating this, it is a slam dunk for us.”

This collaboration underscores Helios Technologies’ commitment to delivering connected solutions that enhance performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction across industries including commercial foodservice. By leveraging the expertise at i3, Helios continues to drive technological advancements for its customers that enable smarter, data-driven business decisions.

About Alto-Shaam

Founded in 1955, Alto-Shaam continues to pioneer the commercial foodservice industry since its invention of the original Cook & Hold oven. As a leading manufacturer, we continue to drive innovation, as the first American manufacturer of the combination oven and inventor of the multi-cook oven category. Our equipment systems are designed to reduce waste, enhance efficiency, and elevate food quality for foodservice professionals worldwide. As a private, multi-generational company, our global team relentlessly pursues what’s next in product innovation with an appetite for quality and excellence. Our commitment drives continuous improvement in both our products and services. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.alto-shaam.com.

About i3 Product Development

By sticking to its founding principles of Innovation, Inspiration, and Integrity, i3 has served more than 450 clients and completed over 4,000 projects in its 29-year history. i3 is inspired to create products that holistically combine emotion, user-centered design, engineered precision, quality craftsmanship, smart technology, and design for manufacturability. i3 takes pride in the details and the creative solutions to deliver products that are genuinely easy for users to enjoy. For more information please visit: www.i3pd.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisitions. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.