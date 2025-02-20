Sustainability in agriculture gets a boost with global biologicals partnership

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers seeking effective biological solutions to optimize their nitrogen fertilizer use are set to benefit from a new agreement between Syngenta Crop Protection and Ceres Biotics aimed at increasing farmer access to VIXERAN®.

VIXERAN® is an innovative biostimulant based on the endophytic bacteria Azotobacter salinestris strain number CECT9690, meaning the microbes can inhabit internal tissues of plants without causing disease. The biostimulant features multiple modes of action, enabling the plant to efficiently access nitrogen available from the environment through its leaves and root system. VIXERAN® is designed to complement traditional nitrogen fertilizers.

While nitrogen – essential to critical plant processes such as growth, leaf-area expansion and biomass-yield production – is the most abundant, naturally-occurring gas constituting about 78% of air, plants are not able to readily access nitrogen from the environment. The use of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer in modern agriculture requires an energy-intensive and costly industrial process, while the widespread use of such fertilizers increases greenhouse gas emissions and lowers the sustainability of agriculture.

Jonathan Brown, Global Head Seedcare and Biologicals at Syngenta, said: “Syngenta is investing significantly to bring the most innovative biological solutions to farmers around the world. Biostimulants that boost the nutrient use efficiency of crops have a significant role in strengthening the sustainability of agriculture, and are integral to Syngenta’s efforts to improve both crop yields and soil health. We are excited to work with Ceres Biotics in this fast-evolving area of plant nutrition.”

Emilio Marin, CEO and co-founder of Ceres Biotics, highlights: “We are excited to collaborate with Syngenta to bring to the market novel and sustainable biostimulants that improve nutrient use efficiency and maximize yield helping farmers implement more sustainable agricultural practices. VIXERAN® will be accessible to farmers globally, and this is a big step towards building up more sustainable crop management systems.”

VIXERAN® offers farmers greater flexibility in their nitrogen management strategies and optimizes crop performance in two key ways: it complements standard nitrogen fertilization programs to effectively boost yield potential beyond traditional methods, and, in situations where nitrogen availability is reduced due to environmental factors or supply constraints, VIXERAN® can help farmers maintain their yield targets.

The agreement follows an earlier collaboration to launch VIXERAN® in the European Union. Under the current agreement, VIXERAN will be introduced to markets globally.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 100 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world’s population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States. Read our stories and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram & X.

About Ceres Biotics

Ceres Biotics is a biotechnology company focused on agriculture and specialized in sustainable solutions based on beneficial microorganisms, known as probiotics, endophytic bacteria, biological Nitrogen fixation and Nutrient Use Efficiency, soil-plant-microorganism interactions and soil health. Ceres Biotics, committed to the advancement of modern and sustainable agriculture, supports farmers by offering innovative biotechnological tools that allows them to maintain productivity and crop quality, while contributing to regenerating soils as well as maintaining and increasing their long-term fertility.

