Levi Strauss & Co. Receives Ratings Upgrade from Fitch Ratings

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The investment grade rating accompanies an indication to the market that the company has a Stable Rating Outlook.

"The upgrade from Fitch underscores our commitment to financial discipline while driving strategic growth across regions, channels and categories," said Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer of Levi Strauss & Co. "We are proud of the progress we've made in strengthening our financial foundation and improving the structural economics of our business, which accelerates our momentum to become a $10B company with 15% EBIT margins. The upgrade from Fitch Ratings validates the work we are doing to execute on our strategic initiatives and deliver value to our stakeholders."

Fitch's upgrade reflects the improvement in LS&Co.’s EBITDAR leverage following its lease criteria update. In addition, Fitch highlighted Levi's strong cash flow generation and strategic focus on direct-to-consumer channels and portfolio diversification have contributed to this positive outlook.

Key Highlights from Fitch’s Rating Announcement:

Improved Financial Metrics: Fitch expects LS&Co.’s EBITDAR leverage to trend below 2.0x, supported by strong cash flow and strategic growth initiatives.

Fitch expects LS&Co.’s EBITDAR leverage to trend below 2.0x, supported by strong cash flow and strategic growth initiatives. Strategic Growth Initiatives: LS&Co.’s focus on product innovation, direct-to-consumer expansion, and portfolio diversification is expected to drive revenue growth and margin improvement.

LS&Co.’s focus on product innovation, direct-to-consumer expansion, and portfolio diversification is expected to drive revenue growth and margin improvement. Strong Liquidity: LS&Co.’s liquidity is bolstered by $690 million in cash and $803 million in revolver availability as of December 1, 2024.

Levi Strauss & Co. remains committed to maintaining financial soundness and enhancing its global competitiveness. The company will continue to focus on its core businesses while exploring opportunities for growth in new markets and product categories.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Levi Strauss Signature™, Denizen®, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,400 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2024 net revenues were $6.4 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

