CallCabinet Partners with 8x8 to Deliver Integrated Compliance Recording Across the Entire 8x8 Platform for CX

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform for CX that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs, today announced a strategic partnership with CallCabinet, a leading provider of compliance call recording solutions. As part of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, the collaboration integrates CallCabinet’s compliance call recording with the 8x8 Platform for CX, enabling organizations to ensure regulatory compliance and enhance security.

In addition to a direct integration with 8x8 Work and 8x8 Contact Center, CallCabinet is Microsoft-certified for compliance call recording with the 8x8 for Microsoft Teams portfolio of integrated solutions.

"Organizations are looking for a comprehensive CX Platform to elevate their customer experience and maximize operational efficiencies. By seamlessly integrating with 8x8 and Microsoft Teams to provide compliance call recording, organizations are empowered to provide the best possible experience across all communication channels," says Victor Belfor, Global Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8, Inc. "By partnering with CallCabinet, we are able to provide organizations with an even more robust customer engagement, communication, and collaboration platform. Their deep compliance expertise makes them a great partner, ensuring our users have access to a seamless and robust solution across the 8x8 portfolio."

"We are thrilled to partner with 8x8 to deliver a comprehensive and integrated solution for our joint customers," says Darren Beck, Global Strategic Alliances Lead at CallCabinet. "This partnership leverages CallCabinet's expertise in compliance call recording and legacy calling data migration to provide 8x8 customers and those using Microsoft Teams with a powerful platform for optimizing communication workflows and ensuring data security. We are excited to offer our industry-leading solutions to an even broader audience, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their communications data."

This partnership enables joint customers to enhance a critical set of compliance use cases including:

Enhanced Compliance: Ensures regulatory adherence with robust security features and advanced compliance capabilities.

Ensures regulatory adherence with robust security features and advanced compliance capabilities. Streamlined Hybrid and Remote Work Communications: Enables seamless compliance across all communication devices, with real-time recording and tagging to simplify management across different work environments without complexity.

Enables seamless compliance across all communication devices, with real-time recording and tagging to simplify management across different work environments without complexity. Data Migration : Easily migrates existing call recording data from legacy systems via the CallCabinet integration, providing a single source of truth for all communication data.

Easily migrates existing call recording data from legacy systems via the CallCabinet integration, providing a single source of truth for all communication data. Deployment Flexibility: Supports diverse deployment models – cloud, hybrid, or on-premise – ensuring seamless operation across every communication environment.

This strategic technology partnership signifies a commitment to innovation for CallCabinet and 8x8, enabling joint customers to leverage cutting-edge solutions and drive significant business growth.

To learn more about 8x8 and CallCabinet’s integration, visit: https://www.8x8.com/products/integrations/call-cabinet-compliance-recording

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience—combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. We help customer experience and IT leaders become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

8x8® is a trademark of 8x8, Inc.

About CallCabinet

CallCabinet, a Smarsh company, delivers revolutionary compliance call recording solutions that enable unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real-time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

For additional information visit CallCabinet.com, or follow CallCabinet on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.