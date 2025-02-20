Backblaze and Kandji Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Device Management and Data Protection for Businesses 

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud backup and storage, and Kandji, the Apple endpoint management and security platform, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver comprehensive device management and data protection for businesses of all sizes.

Proven results in Apple-first workflows

Backblaze and Kandji's solutions have already proven their value in Apple-focused IT environments. Companies like Foojee, a managed IT provider specializing in Apple devices, rely on Kandji to deploy and manage those devices and Backblaze to protect their data.

"We are always looking at best-of-breed apps for our customers, and we have never felt more proud of our product offering," said Lucas Acosta, CEO of Foojee. "The three biggest benefits we have realized from Backblaze and Kandji are our time savings on our Help Desk, the increased security, and the increased reliability."

This partnership builds on that success, and enables customers to:

Effortlessly deploy Backblaze using Kandji. Easily install and configure Backblaze on their managed devices through Kandji's automated workflows.

Enhance data security. Ensure critical data is protected with Backblaze's secure and reliable cloud backup service.

Scale for growth. Both platforms support organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprise environments.

Reduce IT overhead. Streamline device management and data protection with a single, unified platform.

"At Kandji, we're committed to streamlining IT workflows and delivering unmatched support for Apple-first organizations," said Weldon Dodd, SVP of Global Partnerships at Kandji. "Teaming up with Blackblaze makes perfect sense for customers by integrating powerful, yet simple, backup solutions into our highly automated macOS management platform."

Backblaze’s lightweight, always-on backup technology ensures that critical data is continuously and securely protected, while Kandji’s intuitive platform automates device management tasks such as app deployment, compliance enforcement, and security monitoring. The synergy between the two platforms brings unprecedented simplicity and reliability to organizations safeguarding their Mac fleets.

"Backblaze and Kandji share a vision: delivering powerful tools that work the way Apple users expect—effortlessly and securely," said Natasha Rabinov, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Backblaze. "This partnership reinforces our dedication to providing businesses with scalable, Mac-native solutions that just work."

This partnership provides businesses with a comprehensive solution to manage and protect their Apple deployments, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator delivering a modern alternative to traditional backup providers. Purpose-built by cloud storage experts, the Backblaze Computer Backup product provides secure, predictable, and scalable endpoint protection that customers use to protect their critical business data from accidental file loss, hardware failure, and cyber and ransomware attacks. Backblaze helps businesses blaze forward with peace of mind that their data is safe.

About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple device management and security platform that empowers secure and productive global work. With Kandji, Apple devices transform themselves into enterprise-ready endpoints, with all the right apps, settings, and security systems in place. Through advanced automation and thoughtful experiences, we’re bringing much-needed harmony to the way IT, InfoSec, and Apple device users work today and tomorrow.