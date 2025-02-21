CORRECTING and REPLACING Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Partnership with NOBLE Delivers TAA-Compliant Laser Solutions, Transforming Marine Base Readiness

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First paragraph, first sentence of release should read: ...announced that they have completed delivery for one major order, (instead of ...announced that they have completed delivery for two major orders,). Second paragraph, first sentence of release should read: This advanced system... (instead of These advanced systems...).

LASER PHOTONICS AND FONON TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERSHIP WITH NOBLE DELIVERS TAA-COMPLIANT LASER SOLUTIONS, TRANSFORMING MARINE BASE READINESS

Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, in partnership with Fonon Technologies, proudly announced that they have completed delivery for one major order, facilitated by NOBLE, for the fully Trade Agreements Act (TAA)-compliant DefenseTech MRLS Finishing laser systems (DTMF-1030) (DTMF-1030).

This advanced system will be deployed at a Marine Corps base in North Carolina, significantly enhancing their maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities. This collaboration underscores Laser Photonics' commitment to equipping the U.S. military with cutting-edge, domestically sourced technologies for mission-critical environments.

"This partnership with NOBLE not only amplifies our reach, but it also represents a strategic investment in the future of military readiness," said Bryan Lee, Vice President of Fonon Technologies. "By deploying TAA-compliant DefenseTech laser systems, we are not only addressing immediate MRO needs but also laying a pivotal foundation for a more agile and sustainable defense infrastructure. These advanced solutions empower our forces, across the defense landscape, to maintain peak operational effectiveness in an increasingly complex world."

The Trade Agreements Act (TAA) requires that products offered for sale to the U.S. government, military, and critical infrastructure clients be manufactured or substantially transformed in the United States or designated countries. This ensures that taxpayer dollars support domestic manufacturing and strengthens American national security. TAA compliance is a critical factor in government procurement decisions.

Leveraging the expertise gained in achieving TAA compliance for the DTMF-1030, Laser Photonics is now applying this knowledge to the Fonon Technologies DefenseTech Blaster Cabinet (DTMF-4020). This innovative, self-contained system combines the power of a fiber laser with a handheld laser-blasting head within a compact 30” x 26” workspace. Uniquely designed for speed, precision, safety, and flexibility, the DTMF-4020 is an industrial laser blasting cabinet manufactured in accordance with CDRH FDA requirements. The forthcoming TAA classification will position it as the sole solution of its kind available to U.S. government agencies and the military.

The DTMF-4020’s dual-axis technology enables optimized processing of intricate and uneven surfaces, making it perfect for achieving fine, polished finishes and handling delicate small-scale projects. The high-quality Class I system features an enclosed cleaning area for additional safety and can be deployed wherever needed. Key uses include surface conditioning, corrosion and decontamination removal, coating removal, pre-adhesion and pre-weld treatment, post-weld treatment, degreasing, surface preparation and texturing, injection mold cleaning, and oxide and anodization removal.

The DefenseTech product line provides cost-effective, time-efficient, and operator safe surface treatment solutions, preserving vital military equipment and weapons systems without compromising the integrity of the underlying materials. For more information about the DefenseTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://fonon.us or contact their sales department at sales@fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as a leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies, a sibling company of Laser Photonics, takes pride in marketing and promoting Laser Photonics’ innovative products specifically geared to meet the stringent requirements of government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. For more information, visit https://www.fonon.us.

About NOBLE

NOBLE drives mission success with world-class products, logistics, services, and training through accelerated procurement. In addition to distributing 15,000 manufacturer brands, NOBLE offers specialized technical and training services for customers with aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNE, expeditionary, MRO, and tactical requirements. NOBLE uses an established supply chain, existing vendor relationships, and a vast catalog to lower costs and increase selection and availability. NOBLE reduces the cost of readiness while maintaining the ability to rapidly respond to today’s challenges. Visit noble.com for more information.

