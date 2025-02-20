Fiesta Mart Gallops into 30th Year of RODEOHOUSTON Sponsorship with Go Tejano Day Celebration

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiesta Mart, where Texans have shopped for big savings and variety since 1972, proudly marks its 30th consecutive year as a sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. As part of this milestone, the international and specialty grocery retailer is hosting in-store celebrations, giveaways, and other commemorative events.

Additionally, Fiesta Mart will once again present Go Tejano Day, taking place on Sunday, March 16. As one of the highlights of RODEOHOUSTON, Go Tejano Day celebrates the rich heritage of Tejano music and culture. The day will culminate in a performance by the chart-topping musical sensation Grupo Frontera, making their highly anticipated RODEOHOUSTON debut on Go Tejano Day,

“Fiesta Mart is honored to celebrate 30 years of supporting the Houston Rodeo,” said Mitch Willis, Senior Regional Director for Fiesta Mart. “This is more than just a sponsorship – it’s a tradition for all of us at Fiesta Mart as well as our customers. We are proud to be part of this iconic event and look forward to bringing the community together with exciting giveaways, in-store events, and acts of kindness that celebrate the spirit of Texas.”

A Celebration of Texas Pride

Fiesta Mart’s float for the Downtown Rodeo Parade on Saturday, March 1, will pay tribute to the company’s Texas roots while celebrating three decades of sponsorship. The float will feature many of the retailer’s assistant store directors who together represent more than 60 years of service. Fiesta’s beloved mascot, Pepe, will also ride the float in a special rodeo costume commemorating the milestone anniversary.

Acts of Kindness and Exclusive Giveaways

On Go Tejano Day, Fiesta Mart will be spreading joy with its Acts of Kindness initiative, surprising lucky attendees with Howdy Bucks that can be used at the Rodeo for food and beverages. Additionally, Fiesta Mart will be giving away 7,000 bandanas and cowboy hats to fans celebrating Tejano heritage.

Leading up to the event, Fiesta Mart is hosting a series of online giveaways on their Instagram page, offering customers the chance to win tickets to rodeo concerts and exclusive Golden Tickets, which grant winners access to Fiesta Mart’s VIP suite for Go Tejano Day.

Cook-Off for a Cause

Fiesta Mart will also take part in the annual World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest on Friday, Feb. 28, partnering with Longhorns Cookers & Social Club along with other cookoff teams to support 500 special needs children from organizations such as Arc of Katy, which specializes in providing opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. As part of this initiative, Fiesta Mart will host a BBQ celebration for invited families, creating lasting memories with great food and fun. Pepe will also be on-site to bring smiles to attendees.

Store Front Festivities

Fiesta Mart will bring the Rodeo spirit to its store near the Rodeo grounds with special Go Tejano Day events on March 8 and 9, including giveaways, product sampling, DJ entertainment, and family-friendly activities such as pony rides and a petting zoo. Howdy, the official mascot for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, will also make a special surprise appearance alongside Pepe. The store is located at 8130 Kirby Rd.

Join the Fiesta!

Customers can stay updated on all the exciting Rodeo events, giveaways, and celebrations by following @FiestaMartOfficial on Facebook and Instagram. For more details, visit fiestamart.com/HoustonRodeo.

About Fiesta Mart

With more than 50 years in operation, Fiesta Mart is an international and specialty grocery retailer proudly serving Texas since 1972. Featuring favorite foods and specialty produce from Mexico, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, South America, and other places around the globe, Fiesta Mart offers an eclectic, full-service assortment of value-priced products to diverse communities representing more than 100 countries of origin. In addition to a vast selection of center-store groceries, customers will find fresh quality meats and seafood, in-house tortillerias, made-from-scratch bakeries and pan dulce departments, and in-house cafes as well as beer and fine wine. Fiesta is a proud corporate citizen proudly supporting local charities, educational programs and community events. Fiesta Mart is part of Chedraui USA, a leading grocery retailer with 25,000 associates supporting more than 380 store locations across three banners, including El Super and Smart & Final. For more information, visit fiestamart.com.