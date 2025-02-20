VSee Health Secures $560K Contract to Deploy Virtual Command Center for Major Oncology Network, Strengthening Growth Trajectory in Digital Health Market

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE), the leader in AI digital health workflows, telehealth, and electronic health record (EHR) solutions, signed a $560K contract with one of the largest oncology networks in the U.S. to deploy a secure, compliant telehealth platform and virtual command center for remote patient and staff coordination. This contract underscores VSee’s ability to deliver enterprise-grade digital health infrastructure that is scalable, secure, and highly customizable, positioning the company as a disruptive force in the expanding digital health market.

“In order for healthcare delivery to reach optimal efficiency, clinics must be able to tailor their software to exactly fit their workflow processes, and the VSee virtual command center is ideal for this,” notes Dr. Milton Chen, Co-CEO of VSee Health. “VSee’s dynamic ‘Lego-like’ building blocks provide the only digital health platform that allows for rapid customization that is scalable and secure — even for making modifications after deployment. It has enabled our client to eliminate phone tag inefficiencies and reduce their patient first-touch time by 90% to less than one minute.”

Advancing Operations and the Patient Experience with a Virtual Command Center

The VSee virtual command center transforms remote care management through a customizable centralized operational hub with capabilities, such as:

Real-time visibility into the patient flow for streamlined operations and logistics management.

Automated queue management and provider alerts for efficient response times

Centralized omni-channel patient and staff communications for effective care coordination

Such features enable healthcare enterprises to reduce abandoned visits, maximize provider productivity, and ensure appropriate billing documentation is completed promptly.

VSee's virtual command center and digital health platform addresses healthcare's urgent efficiency challenges with practical technology to increase visit capacity, reduce administrative overhead, and improve revenue cycle performance – positioning the company to capitalize on the expanding virtual care market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects, “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “seeks,” or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules within the required timeframe. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly, including those risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward- looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (Nasdaq: VSEE) is a rapidly growing leader in AI-powered telehealth, redefining the $787 billion digital healthcare market with its modular, no-code/low-code platform. Trusted by 1,000+ clients, including NASA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, DaVita, and the entire nation of Qatar, VSee Health accelerates telehealth adoption by enabling seamless, scalable, and secure digital health solutions across hospitals, governments, and enterprise organizations. Field-tested with 1.5 million+ HIPAA-compliant video encounters per month, VSee Health delivers turnkey solutions in critical care, teleradiology, and autonomous robotics, optimizing healthcare operations while increasing billable patient visits and provider efficiency. With a clear path to significant revenue growth and expanding margins, VSee Health is positioned to become the foundational infrastructure of digital healthcare, transforming patient care, hospital workflows, and workforce utilization. Visit vsee.com for more information.