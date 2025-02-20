Shift4 Announces Partnership with Alterra Mountain Company

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Alterra Mountain Company, the operator of 19 premier mountain destinations. Shift4 will power all payments across all of Alterra’s properties, streamlining transactions for hotels, restaurants, lift ticket sales, and the company’s Ikon Pass online sales.

Alterra Mountain Company is world-renowned for its portfolio of mountain destinations, offering premier outdoor experiences to skiers and riders across North America. With this partnership, Shift4 will enhance the guest experience at Alterra's destinations by providing a seamless, secure, and efficient payment infrastructure that supports everything from lodging and dining to ticketing and online purchases.

“Enhancing the guest experience is at the heart of everything we do, and Shift4’s commerce solutions will help us continue to deliver a frictionless experience for our guests, both on-site and online,” said Gui Karyo, Chief Technology Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “Their expertise in managing high-volume payment environments across multiple touchpoints makes Shift4 the ideal partner as we continue to grow and enhance our destinations.”

“We are excited to partner with Alterra Mountain Company to power payments at their incredible destinations across North America,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our technology is designed to simplify and secure the entire commerce experience, from purchasing an Ikon Pass online or a lift ticket at the resort to paying for your hotel room or a meal at the lodge. We look forward to helping Alterra deliver an exceptional and seamless experience for guests across all destinations.”

Shift4’s solutions are trusted by leading resorts, sports venues, and entertainment destinations worldwide, transforming the way guests interact with payments across industries. To learn more about Shift4’s capabilities in the travel and hospitality industry, visit shift4.com/hospitality.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio are Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co.