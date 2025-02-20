Astound Broadband Elevates Inbound Sales and Customer Experience with Actifai’s AI Software

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astound Broadband (Astound), an award-winning provider of fiber internet, mobile, and TV services, today announced the deployment of Actifai Engage across its inbound sales operations. Through its streamlined sales platform, Actifai provides improved efficiency and accuracy by leveraging proprietary data and AI to enhance the customer sales experience. This rollout provides Astound teams with AI-powered software to deliver fast, personalized, consistent service recommendations while centralizing pricing.

With investments in fiber, advanced internet speeds up to 5 Gbps (5,000 Mbps), and partnerships with industry leaders like eero and T-Mobile, Astound provides consumers easy access to a variety of services that fit their individual household needs and budget. Astound’s consistent rating as one of the best ISPs in the country in Overall Satisfaction, Speed, Reliability, Customer Service and Value is a testament to the company’s customer-centric vision.

“Our partnership with Actifai embodies the company’s commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience, more value and choice, as well as making it easy to do business with us,” said Toni Murphy, Chief Operating Officer at Astound Broadband. “Actifai’s AI has helped us make our sales process more efficient, and the impact has been clear. We’ve already seen significant improvements in conversion and other key metrics, and look forward to building on this success.”

Astound and Actifai completed a six-week pilot in early 2024, with Actifai Engage driving measurable improvements in a variety of critical sales KPIs. After a successful test, the software was rolled out across Astound’s phone sales operations, helping agents engage more effectively with prospective subscribers and drive stronger revenue growth.

“It’s a pleasure to work with a company like Astound, which not only serves over a million subscribers across the country but also exemplifies a deep commitment to excellence and community impact,” said Ned Brody, CEO of Actifai. “Astound marks the 20th provider to adopt our AI-powered sales tools, and every deployment reinforces what we’ve believed from the start—this technology works. Seeing customers consistently achieve stronger sales and revenue growth is both exciting and humbling. We look forward to helping more providers do the same.”

By implementing Actifai Engage, Astound is improving its inside sales process and enhancing its customers’ buying experiences with AI-driven efficiency. The companies' ongoing relationship will build on AI technologies' expansive potential to streamline operations, boost sales performance, and deliver even greater customer value.

About Astound Broadband

Astound Broadband (astound.com) is the sixth largest cable operator in the U.S., providing award-winning services, fiber-powered internet, TV, mobile, landline phone and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Astound services Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, and regions throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.

About Actifai

Actifai is an artificial intelligence software company serving broadband and communications service providers across all 50 U.S. states and Canada. Actifai’s customers use its AI software to improve sales and marketing outcomes, enhance customer experience, and streamline core business operations. Since 2019, Actifai’s industry-first solutions have helped ISPs achieve, on average, 5-20% increases in average revenue per user (ARPU), up to 30% improvement in sales conversion, and 6-11% lifts in subscriber retention. For more information, please visit www.actif.ai.