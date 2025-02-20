Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Payments Supplier of the FIG

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG), the world governing body for gymnastics recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to become their Official Foreign Exchange Payments Supplier.

Through this partnership, the FIG will be able to utilise Corpay Cross Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“The Corpay Cross-Border team is honoured to be named the Official FX Payments Supplier for the FIG,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “As we continue to focus on growing Corpay’s brand and business globally, we are excited to partner with a historic and respected organization such as the FIG. I am confident that the FIG, along with their network of national member federations and corporate business partners, will benefit from access to our comprehensive cross-border payments and FX risk management solutions, along with our experience gained within the world of sports.”

“We are delighted about this agreement with an internationally renowned company such as Corpay,” FIG President Morinari Watanabe declared. “This collaboration will introduce Corpay’s services to the world of gymnastics and help us, as an international federation with 165 member federations, to streamline our numerous foreign currency transactions.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About FIG

The FIG is the world governing body for gymnastics recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It is the oldest established international federation of an Olympic sport and has participated in the Olympic Games since their revival in 1896. The FIG governs eight sports: Gymnastics for All, Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline - including Double Mini-trampoline and Tumbling -, Aerobics, Acrobatics and Parkour. Find out more at https://gymnastics.sport.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.