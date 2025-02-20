Long Live Cowboys…and Burgers!

The partnership between Wrangler and Whataburger is a testament to their shared commitment to quality, authenticity and a deep-rooted connection to Texas culture. It also signals a new era of serving up Western style with a fresh twist. (Photo: Business Wire)

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iconic denim brand Wrangler® and beloved Texas-based Whataburger are serving up a sizzling new apparel collaboration just in time for the Texas rodeo season. This collaboration blends Wrangler’s classic American style and Whataburger’s timeless appeal, creating a fresh collection to capture the hearts of fashion and food enthusiasts.

The partnership between Wrangler and Whataburger is a testament to their shared commitment to quality, authenticity and a deep-rooted connection to Texas culture. It also signals a new era of serving up Western style with a fresh twist.

"Here at Wrangler, we’re all about weaving our heritage into something fresh for today," said John Meagher, vice president of global brand marketing, Wrangler. "And this collab is no exception. We’ve teamed up with Whataburger to serve up some Western style with a side of orange and white, iconic Whataburger logos, and taglines that’ll have you craving more."

Whether you’re heading out to two-step or grabbing a bite with your buddies, the Wrangler x Whataburger collaboration will have you hitting the town in style. The 33-piece apparel and accessories collection ranges from a flavor-filled denim vest covered in iconic branded patches, to bold orange-and-white striped shorts and jeans. Trucker jackets featuring Whataburger's signature “Flying W” along with hamburger-inspired hoodies and tasty graphic tees and hats round out the collection with a “WhataWrangler” spin.

"Whataburger has always been about bringing people together around bold flavors and big traditions, and teaming up with Wrangler takes that spirit to a whole new level,” said Scott Hudler, chief marketing officer, Whataburger. “This collab is a celebration of our shared roots—classic denim meets Whataburger’s unmistakable Texas flair. Think timeless style with a splash of spicy. We're thrilled to give fans a way to wear their love for these two brands!"

The Wrangler x Whataburger collaboration is available online at Wrangler.com and Whatastore.com. Prices range from $34.99 - $89.99. To learn more about the Wrangler brand and upcoming collections, follow @wrangler.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for over 77 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Whataburger

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. Our original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and we pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That’s what’s led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we’ve stayed close to our roots while building systemwide revenue of more than $4 billion annually across our 16-state footprint and over 1,090 restaurants. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That’s why we’re among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers. Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on ios or android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger branded merchandise and selected sauces including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup at WhataStore.com and find Whataburger original-recipe products in grocery stores. See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.