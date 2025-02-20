Emburse Signs Davis Polk as Enterprise Client to Power Firm’s Worldwide Expense Processing

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emburse, whose innovative travel and expense solutions power forward-thinking organizations, has been chosen by Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP (Davis Polk) to provide an expense management solution for its global team of more than 2,000 professionals.

Founded in 1849, Davis Polk is one of the largest and most prestigious law firms in the world. The firm has more than 1,000 lawyers in offices in key financial centers and political capitals across the globe.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Emburse and look forward to working together for many years to come,” said Robert Friedrich, Chief Financial Officer at Davis Polk.

“I am thrilled that Davis Polk has chosen Emburse Expense Enterprise,” said Michele Shepard, Chief Revenue Officer at Emburse. “Davis Polk is a preeminent law firm. With the adoption of our user-friendly product to power their expense management process, we are confident that the firm will only further its reputation for world-class client service.”

