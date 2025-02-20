Bloom Energy Expands Data Center Power Agreement with Equinix Surpassing 100MW

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy, a global leader in power solutions, announced today an expansion of its longstanding relationship with Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company®. The collaboration now exceeds 100MW of electricity capacity to support Equinix’s International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers across the United States.

With approximately 75MW already operational and another 30MW under construction, this latest expansion marks a significant milestone in the companies' decade-long collaboration. What began as a pilot program in 2015 with just 1MW of fuel cells at a single IBX data center in Silicon Valley has scaled one hundredfold, supporting the critical digital infrastructure needed to meet increasing energy needs of AI-driven computing.

“Our fuel cells are supplementing grid power at 19 Equinix IBX data centers in six states with cleaner and reliable onsite power,” said Aman Joshi, Chief Commercial Officer at Bloom Energy. “With AI adoption accelerating and data center demand exploding, our ongoing relationship underscores the scalability and reliability of our fuel cell technology to support large and complex projects. We are delighted to work with Equinix to help drive the industry forward.”

“As the demand for power increases, we anticipate innovation in alternative energy technologies increasingly playing a key role in the availability of power going forward,” said David Rinard, Vice President of Energy Operations at Equinix. “Bloom’s fuel cells allow us to generate cleaner and reliable electricity onsite at our data centers in a cost-effective way. We’re proud to have continued to expand our relationship with Bloom over the last decade and helped lead the industry forward.”

Bloom’s fuel cells allow Equinix to generate on-site power at its data centers more sustainably than typical grid delivered energy. Bloom’s systems also deliver clean power with virtually zero air pollution and no water use and provide an option when faced with grid constraints of capacity or distribution.

