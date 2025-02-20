T-Mobile Unveils Big Moves for T-Priority That Put First Responders First

On February 20 T-Mobile announced even more best-in-class benefits and support for first responders through T-Priority, a cutting-edge 5G solution designed to transform frontline connectivity. During a live event in New York City, Callie Field, President of T-Mobile Business Group, announced four major moves that take T-Mobile’s support of first responders to the next level: a major agreement with the City of New York to be the single carrier for all its public safety network, partnerships with industry powerhouses including Samsung, Getac and Skydio, exclusive benefits for individual first responders like free access to the T-Priority network slice and a $2 million donation for charitable support to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced even more best-in-class benefits and support for first responders through T-Priority, a cutting-edge 5G solution designed to transform frontline connectivity. During a live event in New York City, Callie Field, President of T-Mobile Business Group, announced four major moves that take T-Mobile’s support of first responders to the next level: a major agreement with the City of New York to be the single carrier for all its public safety network, partnerships with industry powerhouses including Samsung, Getac and Skydio, exclusive benefits for individual first responders like free access to the T-Priority network slice and a $2 million donation for charitable support to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“First responders are the backbone of public safety, and they deserve the most advanced 5G technology to support them when lives are on the line," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "With T-Priority, T-Mobile is providing public safety agencies and first responders with the innovative solutions they need to stay prepared, respond faster and protect the communities they serve, empowering them to lead in times of crisis and shape the future of emergency response.”

The 5G Era of Public Safety Is Here

T-Priority, initially announced at the company’s Capital Markets Day, was purpose-built for the millions of first responders in the U.S., addressing their urgent need for reliable and resilient connectivity. In fact, 64% of first responders cited an unreliable network as their main communications concern in a recent survey. Many are still held back by outdated 4G infrastructure and problems like congestion, insufficient speeds and coverage gaps. To tackle these connectivity barriers, T-Priority offers first responders benefits like:

More capacity: 40% more 5G capacity than other providers to help more first responders stay connected to more devices. And this is augmented by T-Mobile's innovative network slice. The network slice acts like a traffic cop that directs network traffic, ensuring first responders get the best possible experience with up to 5 times the resources of the average user. And in rare times of extreme congestion, it can dynamically dedicate more capacity to first responders.

40% more 5G capacity than other providers to help more first responders stay connected to more devices. And this is augmented by T-Mobile's innovative network slice. The network slice acts like a traffic cop that directs network traffic, ensuring first responders get the best possible experience with up to 5 times the resources of the average user. And in rare times of extreme congestion, it can dynamically dedicate more capacity to first responders. Faster speeds: T-Mobile delivers 2.5 times faster speeds on average than other providers for data-intensive communications. And, again, the network slice uplevels this by providing lower latency and faster speeds more consistently with the highest priority across all 5G bands.

T-Mobile delivers 2.5 times faster speeds on average than other providers for data-intensive communications. And, again, the network slice uplevels this by providing lower latency and faster speeds more consistently with the highest priority across all 5G bands. Closing coverage gaps: In addition to operating the nation’s largest 5G network, T-Mobile is launching T-Mobile Starlink later this year, included at no extra cost for first responder agencies on T-Priority plans. As the first and only space-based mobile network in the U.S., it can help keep people connected in the more than 500,000 square miles of the country unreached by any carrier’s earth-bound cell towers.

This is all possible because T-Priority is powered by T-Mobile’s 5G standalone (SA) network — the most advanced type of 5G network. While most operators initially relied on LTE-based non-standalone technology, T-Mobile was the first provider in the world to deploy a commercial 5G SA core, enabling critical innovations like network slicing. With T-Priority, T-Mobile is providing first responders with a dedicated slice of its 5G SA network to give them more capacity, faster 5G speeds and the highest priority — reinforcing its leadership in delivering the most advanced, reliable and scalable solutions for public safety. Plus, T-Mobile’s 5G SA offers state of the art security — helping ensure uninterrupted service even in the face of sophisticated cyber threats.

The Most Advanced 5G Ecosystem for First Responders

First responders rely on a vast ecosystem of purpose-built tools — from drones and AI-powered applications to deployables that boost coverage in the field. Many of these tools still operate on 4G or, at best, non-standalone 5G. T-Mobile is changing that by growing its ecosystem solutions with industry leaders, ensuring that, for the first time, these mission-critical tools get ultimate priority on the T-Priority slice. Key partnerships include:

Samsung: Delivering ruggedized, AI-enabled devices and in-vehicle computer replacement solutions powered by the T-Priority slice

Delivering ruggedized, AI-enabled devices and in-vehicle computer replacement solutions powered by the T-Priority slice Skydio: Equipping drones with T-Priority for Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs and public safety applications

Equipping drones with T-Priority for Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs and public safety applications Getac: Enabling ruggedized laptops through the T-Priority slice for critical field operations

Enabling ruggedized laptops through the T-Priority slice for critical field operations Rescue 42: Bringing deployables onto the slice

Bringing deployables onto the slice 3AM Innovations: Powering real-time firefighter tracking and AI-assisted situational awareness with 5G SA

Powering real-time firefighter tracking and AI-assisted situational awareness with 5G SA Siyata: Introducing the SD7 ULTRA, the first land mobile radio (LMR) replacement in the U.S. with mission-critical push-to-talk on 5G SA

This technology is all backed by T-Mobile's expert customer support team and enterprise-grade network operations centers, which are on call 24/7 to ensure agencies of all sizes are supported every day through regular operations, disasters, public safety incidents and critical moments nationwide. Whether it’s boosting network capacity or restoring critical coverage, T-Mobile ensures first responders have the most advanced network, expertise and assistance they need to save lives in any situation.

Supporting Those Who Serve

With more than 4 million first responders in the country — including volunteers who make up 65% of all firefighters — T-Mobile is bringing these brave individuals cutting-edge technology, discounts and the exclusive benefits they deserve on their personal phone plans. Here’s what individual first responders can expect from T-Priority:

T-Priority slice for all: T-Mobile is giving all new and current first responders on Go5G First Responder plans the T-Priority slice on Us for a limited time. This means a volunteer firefighter who walks into a T-Mobile store can get ultimate priority — even in times of extreme congestion — just like agency customers. Adding it is easy — first responder customers can do it right through the T-Life app.

T-Mobile is giving all new and current first responders on Go5G First Responder plans the T-Priority slice on Us for a limited time. This means a volunteer firefighter who walks into a T-Mobile store can get ultimate priority — even in times of extreme congestion — just like agency customers. Adding it is easy — first responder customers can do it right through the T-Life app. Exclusive discounts and benefits: First responders get up to 40% off family lines with T-Mobile’s Go5G unlimited plan — with 5G access included. Go5G First Responder plans also come packed with amazing benefits like the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us and Netflix on Us, in addition to free MLB.TV. Go5G customers also get free in-flight Wi-Fi across major airlines with high-speed data and texting abroad, exclusive perks with Magenta Status, deals every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more.

First responders get up to 40% off family lines with T-Mobile’s Go5G unlimited plan — with 5G access included. Go5G First Responder plans also come packed with amazing benefits like the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us and Netflix on Us, in addition to free MLB.TV. Go5G customers also get free in-flight Wi-Fi across major airlines with high-speed data and texting abroad, exclusive perks with Magenta Status, deals every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more. New Essentials plan: For those who need just the basics, T-Mobile is introducing a new Essentials plan for first responder customers. Available starting Feb. 21, T-Mobile’s Essentials First Responder plan has the best pricing for first responders’ families compared to AT&T and Verizon on America’s leading 5G network. First responders on the Essentials First Responder plan can also add on the T-Priority slice to get ultimate priority on the network.

For those who need just the basics, T-Mobile is introducing a new Essentials plan for first responder customers. Available starting Feb. 21, T-Mobile’s Essentials First Responder plan has the best pricing for first responders’ families compared to AT&T and Verizon on America’s leading 5G network. First responders on the Essentials First Responder plan can also add on the T-Priority slice to get ultimate priority on the network. Charitable support: To further T-Mobile's commitment to the first responder community, the company is proud to collaborate with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in multi-year giving initiatives including a $2 million donation, supporting initiatives like a scholarship program for children of fallen heroes. Tunnel to Towers will also be hosting a concert in New York City for first responders. And, of course, T-Mobile continues to provide charitable support for first responders and their communities affected by natural disasters, like the wildfires in and around Los Angeles. This includes a recent donation of over $1 million to the American Red Cross to support critical on-the-ground efforts in the Los Angeles area, providing food, shelter, clothing and other necessities to residents affected by the fires.

Learn more about T-Priority and first responder benefits by visiting https://www.t-mobile.com/business/t-priority.

