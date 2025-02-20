NextGen Healthcare Chosen by Elite DNA Behavioral Health to Enhance Patient, Provider, and Staff Experiences

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology, has been chosen by Florida-based Elite DNA Behavioral Health (Elite DNA) to provide a scalable technology platform to support the organization’s growth and enable an enhanced patient experience.

With more than 30 Florida-based clinics and several new sites set to open this year, Elite DNA provides virtual and in-person psychiatry and psychotherapy services for adults and children facing a wide range of mental health conditions. NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record) and NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management) will boost interoperability across locations, equipping Elite DNA to optimize operations and respond to greater need. This focus is especially meaningful given that 63% of adults in Florida affected by anxiety or depression did not receive treatment in the past year. Elite DNA’s offerings include individual, couples, family and trauma therapy, psychiatry, and more.

“Since inception, Elite DNA’s goal has been to provide expert behavioral health care by building an infrastructure that keeps providers and patients at the center,” said Elizabeth Dosoretz, founder, chief executive officer and licensed clinical social worker for Elite DNA. “As behavioral health evolves, Elite DNA remains at the forefront. Our systems require a comprehensive, patient- and provider-centric EHR that supports providers in focusing on what matters most—the care they deliver and the patients they serve. We’re excited for our NextGen partnership and the opportunity to design an EHR built for progressive behavioral health companies that put patients and providers first.”

“The team at Elite DNA understands that reimagining the patient, provider, and staff experiences is a crucial first step in addressing the need for behavioral health resources across Florida,” said David Sides, chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We are proud to support this forward-thinking organization on the journey towards better outcomes.”

NextGen® Patient Engage powered by Luma and NextGen® Self-Scheduling powered by Luma will equip patients to take better ownership of their care with self-scheduling, pre-visit intake, e-prescription refill requests and ongoing healthcare management from their mobile devices. NextGen® Mobile will allow providers to access the EHR from anywhere on their mobile devices and NextGen® Ambient Assist will further boost providers’ efficiency by transcribing conversations with patients in real time and leveraging AI to summarize those encounters within seconds of a visit. Meanwhile, the NextGen® Charge Review Rules Engine will make staff more efficient by improving claims accuracy and optimizing revenue cycle management.

To learn more about the NextGen Healthcare’s offerings for optimizing the delivery of behavioral healthcare, visit nextgen.com.

About Elite DNA Behavioral Health

Elite DNA Behavioral Health was founded in 2013 by Elizabeth Dosoretz, a licensed clinical social worker and mother of three, whose goal is to provide accessible, affordable mental health care to everyone. Now celebrating 11 years in business, Elite DNA is one of the largest mental health providers in the state, providing in-person and virtual behavioral health services to children, adolescents and adults at more than 30 locations across Florida. Elite DNA accepts a large variety of insurances, including Medicaid/Medicare and self-pay patients, and offers financial assistance for established patients who qualify. For more information, visit EliteDNA.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.