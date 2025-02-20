Ontrak Health Announces Launch of WholeHealth+ Solution for Intermountain Health

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), an AI-powered and telehealth-enabled behavioral healthcare company, announced it has launched its WholeHealth+ program for Intermountain Health’s Medicare Advantage members in Nevada.

Intermountain Health is a prominent healthcare system operating 400 clinics and 34 hospitals in the western United States. Intermountain Health is known for its high quality, affordable and personalized care and most recently was recognized as the top health care employer in Nevada in the 2024 Forbes Best Employers.

Yesterday, in record time from signing to launch, Ontrak Health added 2,750 Nevada Medicare Advantage members to its outreach pool and began enrolling these members into its WholeHealth+ solution. The WholeHealth+ solution identifies high-cost, high-acuity members with chronic comorbidities and underlying but unaddressed behavioral health conditions and engages members with care coaching and timely access to provider treatment for improved clinical outcomes and significant cost savings.

About Ontrak Health

Ontrak Health (Nasdaq: OTRK) is a leading AI and technology-enabled behavioral healthcare company whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socioeconomic, medical, and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company's integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics, and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.