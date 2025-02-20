Anaergia and JGC Holdings Corporation Sign LOI for New RNG Project in Japan

KANAGAWA, Japan & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX: ANRG), announced that its subsidiary, Anaergia Singapore Pte Ltd., entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to supply technology and equipment to JGC Holdings Corporation (JGC) for a renewable natural gas (RNG) project.

The equipment to be provided by the Company under the LOI includes Anaergia’s feedstock pretreatment solution, anaerobic digestion with its unique digester design for high throughput and efficiency, and digestate management solution. The facility is expected to take in more than 56,000 tons per year of cow manure and more than 5,000 tons per year of food waste. These organic waste streams are to be converted into approximately 1,700,000 cubic metres per year of biomethane equivalent of renewable natural gas as well as fertilizer.

“Anaergia’s integrated technical solutions will enable JGC to develop a unique facility that will take in two different waste streams and will generate renewal gas that can significantly decarbonize fuel supply,” said Masahiro Aika, Executive Vice President of JGC. “Therefore, this facility will reflect our commitment to enhancing the intertwined health of humans and the Earth,” added Mr. Aika.

“This project is another example of Anaergia’s differentiated capabilities being used to support development of large-scale RNG infrastructure projects,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. “Furthermore, I believe this facility will be an important reference site in Japan, a market in which we see exciting potential,” added Mr. Onn.

About JGC Holdings Corporation

Since its founding in 1928, JGC Holdings Corporation has delivered plants and facilities serving a wide range of purposes, mainly in the energy industries, such as LNG, oil, natural gas and petrochemical plants, but also other energy and industrial infrastructure. JGC Holdings Corporation has executed some 20,000 projects in more than 80 countries and its proven capabilities have established its reputation as a leading engineering contractor worldwide. With our corporate purpose "Enhancing planetary health", we intend to further promote the expansion of our business fields and contribute to economic progress, industrial advancement and sustainable growth throughout the world.

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to the Company’s expectations regarding the volume of feedstock and quantity of biomethane equivalent of renewable natural gas and fertilizer under the Letter of Intent, as well as the potential business opportunities in the Japanese market. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of feedstock and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.