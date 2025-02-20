Foot Levelers 2024 Giving Back Annual Report

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foot Levelers, the world leader in hand-crafted custom orthotics, wants to reiterate its commitment to philanthropic support of the chiropractic profession in its 2024 Giving Back Annual Report.

Foot Levelers continued its strong tradition of giving back, donating more than $1.1 million in 2024 to chiropractic colleges, state associations, and other chiropractic organizations. Since its founding, the company has donated over $37 million and remains committed to innovation, education, and advocacy by driving advancements in patient health and well-being through groundbreaking products and strategic partnerships.

Among the many donations made to chiropractic colleges in 2024, Foot Levelers provided substantial support for the Women’s Health Clinic and Women’s Endowed Scholarship at Logan University. Vice President Kristina L. Petrocco-Napuli, DC, highlighted the clinic’s many positive impacts: “Thanks to Foot Levelers’ generosity and shared commitment to advancing chiropractic treatment, we have enhanced access to specialized care for women in our community while empowering the next generation of female chiropractors. The support for the Foot Levelers Women’s Health Clinic has directly impacted countless lives … ensuring that more women receive the high-quality chiropractic care they deserve.”

These partnerships have enhanced student learning experiences, equipped future chiropractors with cutting-edge technology, and elevated the standard of care within the profession.

CEO Kent Greenawalt noted, “Foot Levelers is proud to continue our legacy of support to the chiropractic profession. Our annual giving back is made possible by the tens of thousands of doctors who utilize our products and technology to enhance patient care in their clinics. Our commitment extends to educating the public about the many benefits of chiropractic and encouraging them to seek care from their local chiropractor.”

