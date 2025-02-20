InvestCloud Announces Founding Partnership with Apollo Enabling Groundbreaking Private Markets Account™ Network for Integrated Management of Public and Private Markets Assets

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvestCloud, a global leader in wealth technology, today announced a founding partnership with Apollo (NYSE: APO) to activate the Private Markets Account Network (PMA Network), which was launched with the first-of-its-kind Private Markets Account (PMA) in December 2024. Only available from InvestCloud, the PMA combines public and private assets within a single, unified platform to enable a seamless wealth management experience for financial advisors and their clients.

This collaboration enables InvestCloud’s wealth management clients to incorporate Apollo’s private market model portfolios, and multi-manager models, into their managed account programs through its industry-leading APL platform. By offering efficient access to private markets alongside traditional public market securities, the partnership empowers thousands of advisors to diversify portfolios with confidence and achieve better investment outcomes for millions of clients.

The PMA Network is a connected ecosystem of asset managers, wealth managers, intermediaries, distributors and model creators that will include access to Apollo’s private market model portfolios within the PMA, a centralized point for holding, valuing and rebalancing alternative investments for those who are eligible. The PMA Network will use the InvestCloud platform to connect wealth managers to an array of alternative asset managers, making private markets products available for inclusion in portfolios. Apollo is the founding alternative asset manager in the PMA Network, leading the market on combining private and public market investments in a single portfolio.

“The PMA Network is a unique InvestCloud innovation designed to crack the code on how wealth managers, financial advisors and investors access private markets to deliver a unique and seamless public-private investment experience,” said Jeff Yabuki, Chairman and CEO of InvestCloud. “By combining Apollo’s deep private market expertise with our leading technology, we are dramatically accelerating the integration of private markets into the wealth management landscape.”

Yabuki added, “We are thrilled to have Apollo as the founding alternative asset manager to join the PMA Network, which connects private markets asset managers, wealth managers and other suppliers. The Network is further democratizing access to private markets, helping our clients to achieve better outcomes for their customers. The PMA is a truly innovative solution, and the close partnership with Apollo creates an unrivalled capability, offering and platform.”

“The convergence of private and public markets is shaping the future of wealth management. Apollo is investing heavily to provide the global wealth market access to private markets investments and seamless infrastructure for advisors to integrate these solutions into their broader client portfolios. Today’s announcement is the culmination of months of deep collaboration with InvestCloud, a partnership we believe marks a pivotal step for the wealth management industry to broadly manage true total-market portfolios. Leveraging InvestCloud’s world-class platform, and client base of leading wealth management firms, Apollo and other general partners within the PMA Network can gain unparalleled access to distribution channels, creating new possibilities for the entire ecosystem,” said Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client & Product Solutions Officer at Apollo Global Management.

Apollo’s portfolio strategies include a wide range of private market investments. Designed to simplify and align with advisors’ preferred portfolio construction approach, Apollo’s model solutions can support full fixed income, equity and real asset replacement solutions to create complementary risk-based total market portfolios, as well as outcome-based private market solutions.

Originally unveiled in December 2024, InvestCloud’s Private Markets Account is poised to evolve further in 2025 with enhanced capabilities to help clients stay ahead of the market. The PMA is enabled by APL from InvestCloud, which is the largest managed accounts platform in the country with more than $3 trillion of assets across nearly 10 million accounts utilizing nearly 4 million models on its market-leading technology. APL will bring the innovation of the PMA to the network, with enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud, a global leader in wealth technology, aspires to enable a smarter financial future. Driving the digital transformation of the wealth management industry, the company serves a broad array of clients globally, including Wealth and Asset Managers, Wirehouses, Banks, RIAs, and Insurers. In terms of scale, the company’s clients represent more than 40 percent of the $132 trillion of total assets globally. As a leader in delivering personalization and scale across advisory programs, including unified managed accounts (UMA) and separately managed accounts (SMA), the company is committed to the success of its clients. By equipping and enabling advisors and their clients with connected technology, enhanced intelligence, and inspired experiences, InvestCloud delivers leading digital wealth management and financial planning solutions, complemented by a dynamic data warehouse, which scale across the complete wealth continuum. In 2024, InvestCloud introduced the first-of-its-kind Private Markets Account™ and Private Markets Account Network to enable integrated management of public and private markets assets from a single, unified managed account. InvestCloud was also named a CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, a proof point of the company’s commitment to innovation and client success. Headquartered in the United States, InvestCloud serves clients around the world. Learn more at: https://investcloud.com/pma/

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately USD $751 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Apollo Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo’s expectations regarding the performance of its business and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Apollo believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Apollo’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in Apollo’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in Apollo’s other filings with the SEC. Apollo undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.