The Freedom Bank of Virginia Partners with Apiture to Launch New Digital Banking Platform

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that The Freedom Bank of Virginia (“Freedom Bank”), a next-generation community bank headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, has converted its online and mobile banking solutions to the Apiture Digital Banking Platform.

Freedom Bank, recognized by American Banker as one of the top-performing banks of its size in the U.S., sought a digital banking platform that would enhance the user experience for its customers. With Apiture’s Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions, Freedom Bank’s customers now benefit from modern, fully featured online and mobile solutions with innovative digital support options.

Freedom Bank is also taking advantage of Apiture’s Digital Account Opening solution, enabling customers to open and fund accounts online in minutes. In addition, Apiture’s Data Intelligence solution is helping Freedom Bank improve marketing efforts and enable more targeted communications with its customers.

“At Freedom Bank, we prioritize innovation, best-in-class service, and exceptional experiences, all of which align closely with Apiture’s values,” said President and CEO Joseph J. Thomas. “We were pleased with the work the Apiture team did to ensure a smooth transition. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our bank as we enhance our digital financial service offerings to better meet the needs of our current customers and more readily recruit new digital deposit relationships."

“Freedom Bank is a natural partner for Apiture given its focus on providing next-generation technology solutions to its customers along with outstanding service and support,” said Apiture CEO Chris Babcock.” As a true partner to our clients, we recognize the importance of supporting the unique priorities of the financial institutions we serve and helping them innovate rapidly as their needs evolve. We are thrilled to support Freedom Bank as it drives growth in its community.”

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions’ needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we’re dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that’s unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com and follow Apiture on LinkedIn.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.