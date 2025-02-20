CRC Innovations and Ameresco Announce Over $200 Million Contract to Promote Energy Savings and Capital Improvements at Three Army Locations

WARWICK, R.I. & FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CRC Innovations, an integrated energy and infrastructure solutions pioneer, and Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced an over $200 million Energy Saving Performance Contract (ESPC) to provide capital improvements at U.S. Army military housing at Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Meade, Md.; and Fort Sill, Okla.

This multi-site project is expected to provide quality-of-life improvements for service members and their families, while also reducing annual electrical consumption by 40% and natural gas consumption by 50%. The initiatives will modernize living conditions and enhance energy efficiency across 5,000 homes, affecting more than 15,000 residents. The communities are owned and operated by Corvias, a long-standing solutions partner to the Department of Defense.

"CRC is honored to enable efficiency technologies that support service members and their families and provide a clear path to meeting the readiness and resiliency goals of the Army,” said Pablo Varela, CRC Innovations Executive Vice President. “We take pride in knowing that our efforts directly impact the well-being of service members and their families and contribute to military readiness."

The high impact energy measures include replacing existing HVAC units with sustainable, renewable energy-sourced systems using ground source heat pumps manufactured in Oklahoma, as well as installing new electricity panels and new meters.

“This project will not only improve on-post living conditions, but also serve as a model for energy efficiency and resiliency in government facilities across the U.S.,” said Nicole Bulgarino, President of Federal Solutions and Utility Infrastructure at Ameresco. “By upgrading all heating and cooling equipment to high-efficiency geothermal systems, we are enhancing comfort and achieving significant energy savings for U.S. Army personnel consistent with infrastructure strength and security goals.”

The joint effort is expected to provide more than $12.4 million in annual utility and operational cost savings. Improvements for the sites are financed by the future savings generated by the implementation. Other ESPC benefits include improved heating and cooling, resiliency during extreme weather conditions, and reduced safety hazards.

About CRC Innovations

CRC Innovations is focused on transforming mission critical energy infrastructure. We collaborate to strengthen community resilience through innovative solutions spanning energy efficiency, renewable generation, distribution, and storage. Our distinctive approach modernizes core infrastructure by unlocking alternative funding and reducing risk for military housing communities, the Department of Defense, and utility partners. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we create future proof energy ecosystems that enhance mission capabilities and ensure security. Our commitment is to be a trusted resilience partner, delivering customized solutions that create enduring value and improve quality of life. For more information, visit www.crcinnovations.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2024.