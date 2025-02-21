ADDING MULTIMEDIA ReCerise Signs New Research Collaboration Agreement towards Development of Innovative Treatment for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReCerise Therapeutics Inc. (“ReCerise”), a company committed to research and development of first-in-class therapeutics in oncology, recently entered a research partnership with the National Cancer Centre Singapore (“NCCS”) to develop innovative treatments utilizing multi-omics data analyses in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

This collaboration will be conducted under the PLANet programme (Precision Medicine in Liver Cancer across an Asia-Pacific Network), which was conceptualized and led by NCCS based on the intra-tumoral heterogeneity of liver tumors and its highly dynamic tumor microenvironment (TME). The longitudinal study performs comprehensive multi-omics profiling of tumor and blood samples from liver cancer patients. This collaboration will leverage the processed multi-omics data collected under the PLANet programme, and will be led by Prof. Pierce Chow Kah Hoe, a prominent global expert in the field of HCC. Prof Chow is a Senior Consultant Surgeon in the Division of Surgery and Surgical Oncology at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and NCCS, and principal investigator of the PLANet programme.

HCC is a highly prevalent cancer with a poor prognosis due to late diagnosis and low response to existing immunotherapeutic treatment options. ReCerise was established with the purpose of investigating and developing new therapeutic modalities to address such unmet medical needs. So far, basic research and proof-of-concept studies on a liver specific protein have demonstrated promise as a potential solution. ReCerise hopes to expand upon this background knowledge by utilizing real-life evidence in collaboration with NCCS to investigate an HCC patient cohort and confirm the target’s expression and its effect on the liver microenvironment.

“We are excited to collaborate with NCCS to accelerate the development of an innovative new drug for the treatment of liver cancer that ReCerise has been working toward,” said Yong-Bae Kim, CEO of ReCerise Therapeutics. “Through this joint research, we plan to conduct multi-faceted studies on the development potential of RCT1213, a hepatocellular carcinoma treatment candidate currently under development, by utilizing the various omics data and research database of Asian HCC patients at NCCS.”

The research collaboration between these two parties is a research and development project funded by the Korean government and is subject to the management and supervision of the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT).

About ReCerise Therapeutics Inc.

ReCerise Therapeutics, established in 2020, is a pioneering South Korean biotech company dedicated to advancing first-in-class treatments for liver cancer and liver-related diseases. Utilizing its novel technology, ReCerise is committed to developing breakthrough treatments to address unmet needs for patients with refractory cancers. The company has consistently demonstrated its research competence through successful execution of numerous government projects. Recently, it was selected for the 'Baby Unicorn 200 Nurturing Project' overseen by a Korean government organization, the Ministry of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups.