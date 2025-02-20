Giant Food and Divert, Inc. Prevent Nearly 80 Million Pounds of Unsold Food from Being Wasted

LANDOVER, Md. & WEST CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, and Divert, Inc., a circular economy company on a mission to prevent food from being wasted, today announced a milestone of nearly 80 million pounds of unsold food products processed since 2022, the equivalent of mitigating more than 37,000 metric tons of CO2e.

“Partnering with Divert has allowed us to make a tangible difference in reducing food waste and supporting our communities,” said Diane Hicks, Senior Vice President of Operations at Giant Food. “Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in every facet of our operation. We’re proud to lead the way in transforming how the industry handles unsold food, and we’re excited to continue driving positive change for our customers, our communities, and the environment.”

In June 2022, Divert launched a recycling program with Giant Food to reduce the amount of unsold food products going to landfill and to transform that material into beneficial products. The collaboration includes all 163 stores under the Giant Food banner across Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. For food that cannot be marked down in stores or donated, Divert leverages anaerobic digestion to process the material into carbon-negative renewable energy and nutrient-rich soil amendment—thereby recouping the value of the food and advancing circularity.

In addition to these environmental milestones, Giant Food has significantly increased its community impact by donating more than 6.1 million pounds of food in 2024—equivalent to approximately 5.1 million meals1. Through Giant Food’s Meat the Needs Program and Fresh Food Recovery, each Giant Food store partners with local food recovery partners such as churches, soup kitchens, local food banks, and Feeding America to donate wholesome food for quick distribution. This commitment not only helps fight food insecurity but also reinforces the company’s dedication to sustainability and responsible resource management. Together with the implementation of Divert’s recycling program and Giant Food’s food donations, the company prevented over 35 million pounds of food from being wasted in 2024.

“Divert is proud of the meaningful impact we have achieved through our long-standing partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA and Giant Food, true trailblazers for sustainability in the food retail industry,” said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder, Divert, Inc. “Together, we are advancing a circular economy and transforming how we manage our resources. Not only is this an incredible milestone for Divert and Giant Food, but it’s also an illustration of what’s possible when we collaborate, commit to change, and reimagine our food systems for the better.”

For more information about Giant Food’s collaboration with Divert, please click here.

About Giant

Since opening its first location over 89 years ago in Washington, D.C., in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - in-store or online. With 161 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options to get the best products and prices whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.

About Divert, Inc.

Divert is a circular economy company on a mission to prevent food from being wasted through nationwide infrastructure and innovative technologies. Founded in 2007, the company provides an end-to-end solution that leverages data to prevent waste, facilitates edible food recovery to provide to people in need, and transforms unsold food products into renewable energy to power communities. Through this integrated approach to reducing wasted food–Prevent, Provide, Power™–Divert works with customers across the U.S. to reduce wasted food and positively impact people and the environment. For more information on Divert, Inc., please visit www.divertinc.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Threads, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

1 Data provided by Feeding America estimates.