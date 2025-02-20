RingCentral Transforms Customer Communications with New AI Receptionist

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications, today introduced RingCentral AI Receptionist™ (AIR), an AI phone agent that uses generative AI to automatically answer customer questions and transfer callers to the right place, much like traditional full-time receptionists do. Unlike contact center intelligent virtual agents (IVAs), which are complex and costly to deploy, RingCentral AIR™ is embedded into the RingCentral phone system and enables any business to easily deploy this AI call automation solution to transform their business.

"The launch of RingCentral AI Receptionist marks our foray into agentic AI and the creation of a new category in AI-powered business call handling. RingCentral AIR is designed to work right out of the box, enabling any business, from local service providers to fast-growing enterprises, to automate customer interactions,” said Kira Makagon, President & Chief Operating Officer of RingCentral. "Voice remains a preferred way in which customers communicate, and AI-powered call automation—integrated directly into the phone system—will redefine how companies of all sizes connect with their customers."

AI Call Automation: Designed for simplicity, scalable for growth

Key capabilities include:

Resolves routine customer inquiries: Uses generative AI with context from websites and documents to answer routine customer questions about the company’s services, business hours, and location.

Uses generative AI with context from websites and documents to answer routine customer questions about the company’s services, business hours, and location. Scalable for multiple locations or departments: Can be deployed for a single storefront or multiple business locations.

Can be deployed for a single storefront or multiple business locations. Intelligent call routing: Connects callers to the right person or department based on natural conversation.

Connects callers to the right person or department based on natural conversation. SMS confirmations: Delivers important details like locations and email addresses on request via SMS.

Delivers important details like locations and email addresses on request via SMS. Call transcripts and analytics: Provides transcripts for every call to give insights into what customers are calling about. Helps businesses understand peak hours via analytics around call volumes and trends.

Provides transcripts for every call to give insights into what customers are calling about. Helps businesses understand peak hours via analytics around call volumes and trends. Customizable voice and language options: Supports English today; Spanish to launch end of Q1, with additional languages to follow.

Supports English today; Spanish to launch end of Q1, with additional languages to follow. Future-ready with appointment scheduling: AI-powered appointment scheduling coming soon.

"Handling call transfers across 67 locations used to slow us down. IVRs weren't flexible. Hiring a full-time receptionist was costly," said Chris Easterwood, VP of ITS Platform Engineering & Infrastructure at Southwire. "RingCentral AI Receptionist changed that.”

Driving Immediate Impact for Businesses

RingCentral AIR has been available for early use by select customers, and they’re already reporting the benefits of effortless, AI-driven call automation that enhances customer interactions:

A security company instantly resolved over 50% of its inbound calls , enabling customers to get the answers and support they need.

, enabling customers to get the answers and support they need. A home tech service company handled 60% of inbound calls and captured leads that otherwise would have been lost.

and captured leads that otherwise would have been lost. A healthcare provider improved patient care and experience by eliminating call wait times and reducing average answer times from 12 seconds to 0 seconds.

“Our customers were frustrated with long hold times and constant call transfers,” said Max Revoredo, Data Analyst at Jay-Hill Repairs. “Now, RingCentral AI Receptionist handles hundreds of customer inquiries every month, freeing our team to focus on critical service repairs instead of answering routine calls.”

"As agentic AI becomes more prevalent, success hinges on the ability to tap into business and customer communications. Deep expertise in voice technology and enterprise communications is necessary to transform AI from a basic transcription tool into an intelligent digital AI phone agent,” said Melody Brue, VP and Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “RingCentral’s AI Receptionist could help businesses maximize value out of AI and refine customer experiences."

Availability

RingCentral AI Receptionist is currently available to selected U.S. businesses during its controlled availability phase, with a one-month, 100-minute free trial included. A broader rollout is planned for Q2 2025.

Visit ringcentral.com/air for more information and to request early access.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications, contact center, conversational intelligence, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2025 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral AI Receptionist, RingCentral AIR and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.