Student Athlete Score Announces Technology Partnership with the University of Southern California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Student Athlete Score, the leading athlete marketing intelligence platform, is excited to announce its newest partnership with the University of Southern California (USC). This collaboration will provide USC with cutting-edge data and analytics tools to optimize athlete marketing strategies, streamline brand partnerships, and maximize NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

As the NIL landscape continues to evolve, Student Athlete Score empowers universities, collectives, and agencies with actionable insights that enhance athlete visibility and drive revenue opportunities. By leveraging AI-driven analytics and social performance metrics, USC will have the ability to track, measure, and scale athlete marketing efforts like never before.

“As we position USC for the new era of college athletics, we are excited to work with Student Athlete Score and utilize their trailblazing technology to further elevate our NIL program,” said Sam Adams, Chief Strategy Officer at USC. “Our goal is to help student-athletes build their personal brands, leverage USC’s global brand, and maximize their NIL opportunities at USC and beyond. The data and analytics provided by Student Athlete Score will support NIL strategies as well as the exposure and reach of our social, digital, and creative teams.”

“We are thrilled to partner with USC and bring our technology to one of the most prestigious athletic programs in the country,” said Brent Wall, Chief Executive Officer at Student Athlete Score. “Our platform is designed to help universities navigate the NIL era with confidence, and we’re excited to support USC in maximizing opportunities for their student-athletes.”

This partnership marks another milestone for Student Athlete Score as it continues to expand its presence among top-tier athletic programs nationwide.

For more information about Student Athlete Score, visit www.StudentAthleteScore.com.