Nongshim Named an Official Partner of the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reigning 2024 MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy and their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) have launched a new multi-year partnership with Nongshim America (Nongshim), a global leader in noodles and snack foods. The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, designates Nongshim as an official partner of both the LA Galaxy and DHSP, further strengthening the company’s presence in Southern California while deepening its ties with the local community.

Additionally, as part of the collaboration, Nongshim will launch an exclusive new Nongshim Station concession at DHSP, offering fans a curated selection of signature noodle dishes and innovative menu items. This marks the first time Nongshim has established a large-scale footprint inside a professional sports arena, underscoring its commitment to connecting with soccer fans in new and meaningful ways. The partnership with Nongshim will support various ongoing community needs and local outreach initiatives by working alongside the LA Galaxy Foundation.

With its North American division headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Nongshim is a South Korean multinational food and beverage company renowned for its famous Shin Ramyun noodles. Founded in 1965, the company has grown into the largest noodle and snack manufacturer in South Korea, playing a key role in the rising popularity of Korean cuisine worldwide. With this partnership, Nongshim America aims to celebrate its Southern California roots by engaging with the region’s diverse fanbase and sharing its signature flavors with soccer fans at DHSP.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy, a club that shares our passion for community and culture,” said Kevin Chang, PR Team Manager of Nongshim. “With our headquarters in Southern California, this collaboration is especially meaningful as it allows us to connect with local fans and celebrate the diverse flavors that define our brand. We can’t wait to share our signature dishes with the LA Galaxy community and make matchdays even more memorable.”

The new Nongshim Station concession, located on the main concourse of DHSP, will officially debut on February 23 at the LA Galaxy’s home opener, giving fans in attendance a first taste of the exciting new lineup. Levy Restaurants, the exclusive concessionaire of DHSP, and Nongshim worked together to curate each of the new signature dishes. Fans visiting Nongshim Station will get to choose from a variety of items, including the Galaxy Ramyun Bowl, Cozmos Toomba Noodle Bowl, The Pitch Vegan Ramyun Bowl and the Ramyun Burrito each crafted to bring out the bold and authentic flavors that have made Nongshim a global favorite. The menu will also feature unique snacks, giving fans an elevated and curated matchday dining experience.

“We’re always looking for unique new ways to enhance the fan experience, and we’re excited to welcome Nongshim to our venue,” said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. “Their rich history and commitment to quality aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier offerings for our guests. We look forward to seeing fans enjoy these new and exciting menu options throughout the season.”

In addition to the new concession, Nongshim will also bring its brand to life as the featured title night sponsor of one LA Galaxy home game per season. The special event will include in-stadium activations, fan giveaways, and engagement opportunities designed to celebrate the brand’s culinary heritage and deepen its connection with LA Galaxy supporters. Moreover, Nongshim’s branding will feature in as the Presenting Sponsor of the pregame “Warmups” a popular social media feature, bringing additional exposure across the LA Galaxy’s digital platforms throughout the MLS season.

“Nongshim is a brand with a rich legacy, and we are thrilled to welcome them as an official partner of the LA Galaxy,” said Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. “Their commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to introducing our fans to their incredible products throughout the season.”

As an official partner of LA Galaxy, Nongshim will activate at select home matches with pregame and exit sampling opportunities, promotional items, and ticket giveaway events, allowing fans to experience its iconic flavors and goods firsthand. The brand will also be integrated into the game-day experience with LED fieldboard and ribbon board signage, as well as digital scoreboard exposure, ensuring a dynamic and engaging in-game presence.

“From the beginning, this partnership was a natural fit,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “Nongshim’s dedication to bringing people together through food, combined with their deep ties to Southern California, makes them an ideal partner for the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park. We are excited to work together to create engaging experiences for fans both inside and outside the stadium.”

ABOUT NONGSHIM AMERICA

Established in 1994, Nongshim America Inc. has grown rapidly in the U.S. food market, known for its high-quality noodles and snacks including the widely popular Shin Ramyun. The company expanded its operations with the construction of its first plant in California in 2005, followed by a second state-of-the-art facility in 2022, enabling the production of an impressive 850 million units annually. Nongshim America distributes its products both online and offline, reaching major club stores and market chains such as Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Kroger, as well as platforms like Amazon and Instacart. Nongshim America exports to Canada, Mexico, and many other countries across Central and South America, further expanding its global footprint. For more information about Nongshim America, visit https://nongshimusa.com/.

ABOUT THE LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy is Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy Head Coach and Sporting Director Greg Vanney on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team’s 28 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs festival, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.