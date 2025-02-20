Accenture Invests in Voltron Data to Help Organizations Use GPU Technology to Simplify Large-Scale Data Processing

Accenture announced an investment in Voltron Data, a company that is building software to unlock the next generation of accelerated computing that underpins modern AI applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced an investment in Voltron Data, a company that is building software to unlock the next generation of accelerated computing that underpins modern AI applications. This investment, made through Accenture Ventures, will support Voltron Data in its efforts to help organizations use advanced computing technology to speed up large-scale analytics, used for generative AI and machine learning applications.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Voltron Data’s core solution—Theseus —is a SQL query engine that can enable enterprises to process petabyte-scale data faster and at a lower cost than traditional CPU-based systems.

Many enterprises lack effective methods to quickly garner insights from their massive datasets, leading to slower decision-making and missed opportunities. Theseus uses accelerated hardware, including graphics processing units (GPUs), to quickly analyze log, machine and tabular data - handling what used to be hours-long queries in minutes. For example, cybersecurity systems for financial service institutions generate dozens of terabytes of data daily. With Theseus, organizations can cut the total time to insights by skipping long ingest times and using GPUs to power through data.

Theseus is built to help companies take advantage of GPUs and full system hardware accelerators, on-premise or in the cloud, enabling data preprocessing for AI/ML workloads on GPUs which unifies data analytics and AI pipelines on the same infrastructure, while also reducing energy consumption and data center footprint.

David Wood, Accenture’s Technology Consulting lead, said, “Companies across all industries are increasingly using massive datasets to solve complex problems that are beyond the capabilities of traditional infrastructure. Combining Accenture’s expertise in accelerated and high-performance computing with Voltron Data’s large-scale data processing platform, companies can better realize the full potential of their data assets and unlock new kinds of business value.”

Like Accenture, Voltron Data works with some of the largest global banks, communications, media & technology firms and governments.

“Banks are sitting on an enormous amount of trapped data with the potential to fuel the next generation of AI-powered products and services,” said Michael Abbott, Accenture’s Banking & Capital Markets industry group lead. "Through its Theseus software, Voltron Data can enable banks and others to unlock their data and then quickly move, scale and analyze it in a way that is both cost effective and sustainable. It’s like transforming a one lane road into a multi-lane highway.”

“This investment and collaboration gives Voltron Data greater reach to empower customers looking to capture the massive opportunities of the artificial intelligence boom,” said Craig Dunham, CEO of Voltron Data. “Working with Accenture means following their historic record of creating value from innovation, expanding our channel partnerships to increase awareness and helping more customers harness the power of their data.”

Voltron Data is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Voltron Data

Voltron Data offers a new way to design and build composable data systems for enterprises and government agencies. For more information visit https://voltrondata.com or try Theseus for free here. Voltron Data is hiring; openings can be found on the Voltron Data careers page.

Copyright © 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Voltron Data, its logo, and Theseus are trademarks of Voltron Data, Inc.