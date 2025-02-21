T-Mobile and MLB Bring 5G-Powered Automated Ball-Strike System to Major League Spring Training

MLB will use T-Mobile's private 5G network to power the automated ball-strike system debut in spring training at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. And, ahead of MLB Opening Day, the Un-carrier will bring back free MLB.TV for T-Mobile and Metro customers for the 10th straight season. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strike three or ball four? T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that as the official wireless partner of MLB, the Un-carrier is powering the debut of MLB’s automated ball-strike system (ABS) at the major league level for the first time with a private 5G Advanced Network Solution (ANS). The 5G-powered ABS system will be featured during spring training games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, beginning Feb. 21. T-Mobile also announced that it’s bringing back one of its most popular perks — free MLB.TV — for customers starting March 25, just in time for MLB Opening Day.

“At T-Mobile, every sports and entertainment partnership is about pushing the boundaries of innovation with our industry-leading 5G network and delivering more to our customers,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “That’s exactly what we’re doing by powering 5G-enabled ABS in Major League Baseball — demonstrating how our 5G network can support partners like MLB — in addition to giving our customers a front-row seat to all the baseball action this season with the return of free MLB.TV.”

5G-Powered ABS

T-Mobile's 5G-powered ABS system will be tested for the first time at the major league level following trials over the last two years at select minor league games and at the All-Star Futures Game during MLB All-Star Week. MLB’s ABS system uses high-speed Hawk-Eye cameras set up around the stadium to triangulate the strike zone above home plate for each player. Once the pitch is thrown, T-Mobile’s private 5G ANS transmits pitch data from the ABS system via 5G-connected devices — enabling quick and secure pitch location verification.

A private 5G network provides an ultra-reliable, high-speed and low-latency connection, enabling real-time communication with the ABS system as calls are challenged, pitches are analyzed and decisions are relayed to players and fans.

T-Mobile's network also powers the 5G-connected devices used for the ABS system, including:

Laptops MLB officials use to input team lineups to ensure strike zone accuracy for each batter and to relay game and strike zone information to MLB applications.

Tablets at the ballpark to provide MLB staff and officials with real-time game video for analysis feedback on the strike zone.

Continued 5G Expansion in MLB Stadiums

T-Mobile has been deploying and expanding its industry-leading 5G network across the country at MLB stadiums. It has rolled out private 5G networks at 27 MLB ballparks to date, with plans to be in every U.S. ballpark before the end of 2025.

Free MLB.TV is Back

One of T-Mobile's most-loved customer perks — a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV (a $149.99 value) — is back starting March 25 through March 31. Eligible T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Home Internet and Small Business customers can snag a free MLB.TV subscription via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app.

MLB.TV delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, with live and on-demand access to every out-of-market regular season game, and every in-market regular season game available on demand. Fans can catch games on their favorite supported devices and enjoy live game DVR controls to pause and rewind the action in HD. Just last season, T-Mobile customers collectively streamed a record-high 58 million hours of live baseball on MLB.TV.

More Perks with Magenta Status

Being a T-Mobile customer means getting more: more streaming, more value and more perks from day one. It means enjoying industry-leading benefits the Un-carrier delivers with its value-packed plans and the VIP treatment customers deserve with Magenta Status, all while lighting up America’s largest, fastest 5G network.

T-Mobile customers don’t just get the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Go5G Next, they can also get exclusive benefits and experiences with top hotel and rental car brands, free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data abroad, weekly perks and freebies through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Metro customers can score big savings too, with the best benefits in prepaid — from weekly deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays to an Amazon Prime membership on Us (valued at $14.99/month) with Metro Flex Plus.

More information on MLB.TV for T-Mobile customers can be found at www.t-mobile.com/benefits/mlb.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

MLB.TV Limited-time; subject to change. Qualified plan req'd. Must access T-Mobile Tuesdays in T-Life app and sign up for MLB.TV between 3/25-4/1/25 at 4:59am ET. Blackout and other restrictions apply. ©/TM 2025 MLB. Fastest: based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data of national Speed Score results incorporating 5G download and upload speeds for 2H 2024. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.