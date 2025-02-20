DriveWealth Expands Overnight Coverage to Include Multiple Venues to Support 24-hour Trading Cycle

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DriveWealth, a leading financial technology platform providing Brokerage-as-a-Service, today announced the expansion of its overnight trading capabilities through a collaboration with OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), an operator of regulated markets for U.S. equity securities. Set to roll out in March, this new offering will establish DriveWealth as a pioneer in multi-venue overnight trading, and meet increasing demand from retail and institutional investors.

Leveraging its proprietary technology, DriveWealth will provide investors with improved routing across multiple overnight trading venues, taking real-time pricing and liquidity into account. Additionally, DriveWealth will manage the complexity of transitioning any unexecuted orders from overnight trading venues to traditional market centers when the U.S. pre-market session begins.

With this new capability, DriveWealth will offer an overnight trading experience for all NMS securities that is similar to daytime trading in the U.S.. With this collaboration, DriveWealth augments its current overnight market center access with connectivity to OTC Markets MOON ATS™.

“DriveWealth’s global partners, particularly in Asia, seek to invest in U.S. companies 24 hours a day, but need a solution that combines convenience and immediacy with simplicity and resiliency,” said Michael Blaugrund, CEO of DriveWealth. “Adding MOON ATS to our brokerage platform allows DriveWealth to facilitate access to multiple overnight execution venues and across trading sessions with a single order.”

This collaboration with OTC Markets represents a significant milestone that will position DriveWealth as a connected broker to multiple overnight venues. As a trusted and publicly traded company, OTC Markets Group serves individual users and firm clients, including all of the top U.S. and global brokerage firms, processing more than 100,000 trades and receiving 120 million quotes daily.

“The expansion of DriveWealth capabilities into the Asia-Pacific markets will unlock new opportunities for investors in this region,” said Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets. “We are proud to partner with them to broaden access to America’s capital markets for global investors. The MOON ATS platform is designed to offer redundancy and system scalability, ensuring that investors can trade a diverse range of stocks at any time, from anywhere in the world.”

This latest innovation reflects DriveWealth’s dedication to delivering exceptional trading experiences while maintaining impartiality and flexibility in venue partnerships. DriveWealth will continue to add new venues to bolster connectivity, liquidity and resiliency. To learn more about how DriveWealth is breaking down the barriers to investing, visit www.drivewealth.com.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth is a global B2B financial technology platform. Our core business is providing Brokerage-as-a-Service, powering the investing and trading experiences for digital wallets, broker dealers, asset managers, and consumer brands. DriveWealth’s APIs provide our partners with a modern, extensible and flexible toolkit to develop everything from traditional investment workflows to more innovative techniques like rounding up purchases into fractional share ownership. For more information, visit www.drivewealth.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.