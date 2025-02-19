LiveOak Fiber Accelerates Network Expansion in Savannah with Strategic Partnership

BRUNSWICK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveOak Fiber, a Georgia-based internet service provider, is accelerating its high-speed fiber network expansion in Savannah through a strategic partnership with Seimitsu. This collaboration enables LiveOak Fiber to bring lightning-fast connectivity to residents in Mayfair and adjacent communities ahead of schedule, furthering its mission to enhance digital access across the region.

By leveraging Seimitsu’s existing infrastructure, LiveOak Fiber has fast-tracked its buildout, significantly reducing deployment time and enabling service to reach thousands of residents in Mayfair and surrounding neighborhoods faster than expected.

"This partnership is a perfect example of our commitment to deploying high-speed fiber as efficiently as possible," said Steve Smith, LiveOak Fiber CRO. "Rather than waiting months, we’re delivering service in weeks, connecting homes and businesses at an unprecedented pace."

LiveOak Fiber’s collaboration with Seimitsu underscores the company’s dedication to smart infrastructure investments and strategic partnerships that enhance deployment efficiency. With over 40 years of experience in Savannah, Seimitsu’s Savannah network provides an essential pathway for expanding LiveOak Fiber’s state-of-the-art broadband services.

"At Seimitsu, we are committed to supporting the growth of high-speed fiber networks that empower communities," said Sam Cook, Seimitsu CEO. "By working alongside LiveOak Fiber, we are helping to accelerate the availability of next-generation broadband, ensuring that residents and businesses in Savannah benefit from faster, more reliable internet connectivity."

LiveOak Fiber's efficient build-to-service model aims to minimize the time between infrastructure deployment and customer activation, ensuring that communities can quickly benefit from the new fiber network.

Nick Palumbo, Savannah’s District 4 Alderman and Chairman of Council, praised the impact of LiveOak Fiber’s rapid deployment approach, stating: "This partnership between LiveOak Fiber and Seimitsu represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking collaboration that will propel Savannah into the future. By leveraging Seimitsu's four decades of local expertise with LiveOak's cutting-edge fiber technology, we're not just building infrastructure – we're building digital bridges that will connect our entire community faster than ever before. The rapid deployment in Mayfair is a perfect example of how smart partnerships can accelerate progress and deliver real results for our residents."

Customers in newly connected areas in Mayfair will gain access to ultra-fast, high-capacity internet, delivering seamless performance from video streaming and remote work to enterprise-grade business operations. Designed for scalability and reliability, this network will support the region’s growing digital demands for years to come.

To learn more about LiveOak Fiber’s network route and services, visit www.liveoakfiber.com.

About LiveOak Fiber:

LiveOak Fiber is a premier all-fiber broadband service provider, dedicated to providing lightning-fast and dependable connectivity to serve communities across Florida and Georgia. LiveOak’s commitment extends beyond connectivity; we invest in the regions we serve, enhancing quality of life and fostering economic development. Discover our ongoing efforts to transform communities at www.liveoakfiber.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook to stay updated on our progress.