Pritzker Private Capital Agrees to Invest in Americhem

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pritzker Private Capital (“PPC” or “the firm”), a leader in family direct investing, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Americhem (“the company”), a family-owned manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, performance additive and engineered compound solutions. PPC will invest alongside members of the Juve family and management to provide Americhem with additional financial resources and expertise to accelerate growth, innovation and expansion across its end markets.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Americhem develops and manufactures color masterbatch and custom compound solutions that are necessary for the durability, quality and aesthetic of essential end products across a variety of markets including healthcare, fiber, transportation and building products. The company’s innovative products ensure consistent color and UV protection for plastic products and fabrics, durability and weatherability for building materials and color and critical performance for medical devices, among other high-performance use cases.

Americhem has a diversified, long-term base of more than 1,500 customers globally and is uniquely positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds across large and attractive end markets. The company operates 10 manufacturing plants with approximately 1,000 employees and sales offices located throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Americhem’s current leadership team will continue to guide the company, and Americhem Chairman, Rick Juve, will continue as a committed owner and steward on the Board of Directors post-closing.

“ We have long admired Americhem for its track record of success and its essential role in the value chain across its end markets. We were delighted when Rick approached us to explore a partnership,” said Kaitlyn Desai, Principal at Pritzker Private Capital. “ We are very familiar with this sector and see many opportunities to build on Americhem’s strong foundation, accelerate growth and achieve sustained success together. The entire Americhem team has built an impressive business and we look forward to our exciting next chapter of partnership.”

“ PPC is the ideal partner for Americhem’s next phase of growth and, importantly, the PPC team shares our core values of purpose, collaboration and continuous improvement,” said Rick Juve, Chairman of Americhem. “ I am thrilled to welcome PPC to the Americhem family and I will continue to support our management team, colleagues and customers from my position on the company’s Board.”

John Richard, Chief Executive Officer at Americhem, added: “ PPC’s investment is a powerful recognition of the strong, growth-oriented business we have built. I am proud to lead our talented team as we innovate new products, serve our customers with excellence and expand our platform in our highly compelling markets. With PPC as our partner, I am confident in our trajectory to accelerate growth, expand R&D and innovation, and enhance our ability to solve our customers’ most complex challenges.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter 2025.

About Americhem

Americhem is an innovative, technology-driven leader in the global polymer industry. Its foundation is built around delivering Performance, Solutions and Trust through close collaboration with customers. All of the company's products are backed by complete technical support that ensures quality, reliability, and value. Americhem operates 10 manufacturing plants and maintains sales offices throughout the world. For more information, visit Americhem.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.