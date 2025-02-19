CION Investment Corporation Enters Into a New Three-Year $125 Million Loan Agreement With UBS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) (“CION”) announced today that it has terminated its existing senior secured repurchase facility with UBS AG, London Branch (“UBS”) and simultaneously entered into a new senior secured credit facility with UBS.

Under the new $125 million senior secured credit facility, the credit spread on the floating interest rate payable by CION on all advances was reduced by 45 basis points, from the three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus a credit spread of 3.20% per year to SOFR plus a credit spread of 2.75% per year. All outstanding advances must be repaid by the final maturity date of February 13, 2028. CION incurred certain customary costs and expenses in connection with these transactions.

ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CION Investment Corporation is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $1.9 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2024. CION seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com.

