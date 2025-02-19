RingCentral and BT Launch Cloud Work RingCX, An AI-powered Platform Built to Transform Business Contact Centers

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications for companies of all sizes, and BT, which connects more than a million business and public sector customers in the UK, today announced the launch of Cloud Work RingCX™, powered by RingCentral. A cloud-based contact center platform with AI assistance built in, Cloud Work RingCX is designed to be easy to use and deploy – empowering corporate and public sector organisations working with BT to deliver exceptional customer experiences, through a mix of voice and messaging apps.

“The launch of Cloud Work RingCX™ represents a significant evolution in our decade-long strategic partnership with BT as we jointly work to deliver innovative solutions that solve real customer challenges,” said Homayoun Razavi, General Manager, Global Strategic Partnerships at RingCentral. “This solution leverages our combined expertise, with BT’s network leadership and resources alongside our industry-leading technology and innovation in Unified Communications and Contact Center. Together, we’re helping businesses empower their employees while transforming the customer journey across various touchpoints.”

Cloud Work RingCX seamlessly brings together voice calls and more than 20 digital channels – allowing businesses to choose how they interact with their customers. By providing businesses with the flexibility to scale contact center operations while maintaining high-quality service in a digital-first environment, Cloud Work RingCX can enhance operational efficiency and improve customer engagement. With a planned rollout to small and medium business customers later this year, Cloud Work RingCX will also become BT’s lead Cloud Contact Center offering for this segment.

Key benefits of Cloud Work RingCX include:

Seamless Integration : Cloud Work RingCX combines with BT Cloud Work, BT's unified communications service for business customers, to provide a unified contact center platform, enabling agents to handle voice, video, and digital channels from one BT platform. This can help ease front-office and back-office customer interactions.

: Cloud Work RingCX combines with BT Cloud Work, BT's unified communications service for business customers, to provide a unified contact center platform, enabling agents to handle voice, video, and digital channels from one BT platform. This can help ease front-office and back-office customer interactions. Enhanced Customer Experience : Organizations can choose between phone, video, or their preferred messaging apps when interacting with their customers. AI-driven tools help ensure quick, personalized responses, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

: Organizations can choose between phone, video, or their preferred messaging apps when interacting with their customers. AI-driven tools help ensure quick, personalized responses, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. Real-time analytics and AI assistance: Helps agents resolve issues faster and more accurately with real-time analytics and AI assistance. Supervisors can monitor performance, identify specific areas for improvement, and provide targeted coaching, supporting both customers and agents effectively.

“In a digital world, we know businesses of all sizes want flexibility in how they support their customers,” said Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer – Business at BT. "Working with RingCentral, we’ve developed Cloud Work RingCX to give them just that. Through this new platform, business and public sector customers can manage all their contact centre activity in one place with ease – supporting their own customers via a full mix of communication channels, whilst using AI to help them work smarter."

Cloud Work RingCX is distinguished by BT's unique service wrap, which integrates advanced security and fraud management, built to provide the highest levels of protection for customer data and interactions.

For more information about Cloud Work RingCX and how it can benefit your organization, please visit Cloud Work RingCX | RingCentral.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications, contact center, conversational intelligence, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network & IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 700 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about.