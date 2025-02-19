Activate Learning Expands Access to High-Quality Science Education with OpenSciEd Elementary

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Activate Learning is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with OpenSciEd to offer OpenSciEd Elementary, a groundbreaking K-5 science curriculum designed to revolutionize elementary science education.

"We are thrilled to partner with Activate Learning to offer a complete K-12 certified version of OpenSciEd," said James Ryan, Executive Director at OpenSciEd. "This partnership ensures that schools and districts receive comprehensive implementation support so that teachers and students successfully use OpenSciEd’s innovative approach to science education. With Activate Learning’s expertise in curriculum delivery, professional learning, and hands-on materials, educators will have everything they need to foster scientific curiosity and critical thinking in their classrooms."

"We are excited to build on our success with OpenSciEd Middle School and OpenSciEd High School programs by expanding to OpenSciEd Elementary," said Eric Johnson, CEO of Activate Learning. "We are proud to partner with OpenSciEd to provide the Activate Learning Certified Version of OpenSciEd content, ensuring that educators and students have access to high-quality, research-based science instruction at every grade level."

Bringing Phenomena-Based Learning to Elementary Classrooms

OpenSciEd Elementary, now available through Activate Learning, ensures students engage meaningfully with science. This innovative curriculum offers:

Phenomena That Engage Young Minds: Each unit begins with a compelling, real-world phenomenon that invites students to ask questions, investigate, and connect to their everyday lives.

Three-Dimensional Learning: Aligning with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), OpenSciEd Elementary incorporates disciplinary core ideas, science and engineering practices, and crosscutting concepts to build a deep understanding of science.

Designed for Equity and Accessibility: Materials are designed to support diverse learners by providing scaffolds, multilingual resources, and inclusive instructional strategies that ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive.

Interdisciplinary Approach: Units integrate science with literacy and mathematics, encouraging students to think critically, communicate effectively, and apply their knowledge across subjects.

A Curriculum Rooted in Research and Collaboration

Developed by OpenSciEd in collaboration with leading science educators, curriculum developers, and researchers, this elementary curriculum has undergone rigorous testing and continuous improvement. Each unit is tailored to meet the unique needs of elementary educators and students, ensuring both are equipped to succeed.

Comprehensive and Flexible Resources for Educators

Activate Learning provides everything teachers need to bring OpenSciEd Elementary to life in their classrooms:

Detailed Teacher Guides: Step-by-step lesson plans, instructional strategies, and formative assessment tools that make implementation seamless.

Engaging Student Materials: Hands-on investigations, interactive notebooks, and digital resources that inspire exploration and discovery.

Professional Learning Opportunities: Personalized professional development that empowers educators with the content, structure, and support to experience three-dimensional teaching and learning with OpenSciEd.

High-Quality Certified Science Kits Ensure Hands-On Learning

Activate Learning offers comprehensive certified science kits aligned to OpenSciEd content to support successful hands-on investigations. These high-quality kits provide students with the materials needed to actively participate in experiments and engage in sense-making, making science more accessible and exciting in the classroom.

Seamless Teaching with the Activate Learning Digital Platform

The Activate Learning Digital Platform brings the OpenSciEd K-5 curriculum to life with a truly interactive and engaging experience for both teachers and students.

Designed specifically for elementary classrooms, this dynamic platform supports young learners with a student-friendly interface, built-in teacher support, and seamless access to all curriculum materials.

"We’ve enhanced our digital platform to better support elementary science classrooms, making it more engaging for young learners and more intuitive for teachers," said David Robertshaw, Chief Product Officer at Activate Learning. "With a fun and interactive interface designed for K-5 students and new instructional supports for teachers, our platform makes it easier than ever to lead whole-class discussions and deliver high-quality science instruction."

By providing user-friendly digital access to OpenSciEd materials, Activate Learning ensures that educators can deliver impactful, engaging science lessons with ease.

A Complete K-12 Science Solution

With the addition of OpenSciEd Elementary, Activate Learning now offers a complete K-12 solution for OpenSciEd, ensuring a seamless transition and cohesive learning experience across grade levels.

Why Schools Are Choosing OpenSciEd Elementary

Research-Based and Field-Tested: Developed and refined through extensive classroom testing, ensuring it meets the highest standards of educational excellence.

Affordable and Accessible: OpenSciEd Elementary is designed to be both high-quality and cost-effective, making it accessible to schools and districts nationwide.

Aligned with NGSS: Every unit is intentionally crafted to meet NGSS standards, helping students build a solid foundation for middle and high school science success.

Learn More About OpenSciEd Elementary

Schools and districts looking to bring the power of OpenSciEd Elementary into their classrooms can learn more by visiting Activate Learning’s website or contacting their team for a demo.

About Activate Learning

At Activate Learning, we believe there is a better way to engage students in STEM. Our K-12, investigation-centered curriculum engages students with authentic learning and phenomena that are relevant and meaningful. We inspire teachers with research-based curricula that support three-dimensional learning and prepare students for the careers of tomorrow.

To learn more about how we can help bring transformational learning to your classroom, visit https://activatelearning.com.

About OpenSciEd

OpenSciEd was launched in 2018 as a nonprofit to address the need among teachers and districts for high-quality, open-source, full-course science instructional materials and curriculum-based professional learning to support the Next Generation Science Standards. OpenSciEd has publicly released middle and high school programs, and will complete their K-5 material by February 2026.

These materials are made possible by the generous philanthropic support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Walton Family Foundation, and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. For more information about OpenSciEd, please visit our website at www.OpenSciEd.org.