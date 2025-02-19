Gate Neurosciences Strengthens Focus on the Synapse as a Therapeutic Target with Acquisition of Boost Neuroscience

INDIANAPOLIS & MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gate Neurosciences today announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Boost Neuroscience and its leading proprietary platform for human synapse network analysis and synapse-targeted drug discovery and development. Together, the companies’ complementary capabilities and pipelines create a pioneering force in the development of novel therapeutics that address synaptopathies, or central nervous system (CNS) diseases driven by synapse loss and dysfunction.

Boost Neuroscience was spun out of the Stanford University lab of Dr. Thomas Südhof, MD. Dr. Südhof was awarded the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on synaptic transmission and biology. The company, backed by Catalio Capital Management, has developed a proprietary platform that models neuronal network circuits using human iPSC cells to gain unparalleled insights into how molecules impact neuronal networks, synaptogenesis, synaptic function and neuroplasticity.

“We founded Boost Neuroscience to discover and develop new classes of therapeutics that promote synaptic health and function to combat a wide array of CNS diseases, and we’re looking forward to joining the Gate team on this shared mission” said Dr. Thomas Südhof, M.D., Avram Goldstein Professor in the School of Medicine at Stanford University, Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Venture Partner at Catalio. Dr. Südhof added, “Synaptic dysfunction and loss are known precursors to both neuropsychological and neurodegenerative disorders. Boost’s proprietary platform allows for the discovery and detailed characterization of targets and pharmacophores capable of supporting and enhancing human synaptic function.”

The acquisition will augment Gate Neurosciences’ existing translational research in synaptic function pharmacology, increase confidence in its internal clinical programs, and expand Gate’s early-stage pipeline with novel target programs. Boost currently has laboratory and office space in Menlo Park, California, which includes state-of-the-art automated microscopy and robotics capabilities. Boost’s research in Menlo Park complements Gate’s existing translational research facilities in Evanston, Illinois. Combined, the company holds a unique leadership position in synapse-targeted drug development. As part of the transaction, Dr. Jacob Vogelstein, Ph.D., Managing Partner at Catalio, will join Gate Neurosciences’ Board of Directors.

“The Gate Neurosciences team has made tremendous progress pushing the boundaries of how to think about translational pharmacology of synapse-targeted drugs” said Dr. Vogelstein. “We are compelled by the potential for accelerating successful translation of synaptic drug programs created by plugging Boost into Gate’s existing research. This combination accelerates the creation of a field-leading pipeline for multiple major neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases driven by synaptic dysfunction.”

About Gate Neurosciences

Gate Neurosciences is a synaptic health biotechnology company focused on advancing next-generation precision CNS treatments that address growing needs in mental health. The company is developing a portfolio of novel mechanisms of action that enhance synaptic function to address neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive diseases, including major depressive disorder (MDD). The company’s lead program, zelquistinel, is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for depression (VITALIZE Study) and will soon be initiating a synaptic function biomarker study in Alzheimer’s patients. Gate’s second clinical program, apimostinel, is in a Phase 2 study for acute treatment of MDD. Through deep clinical, preclinical, and translational insights, the company is advancing its clinical pipeline using evidence-driven, precision psychiatry approaches.

For more information, please visit gateneuro.com and LinkedIn.

About Boost Neuroscience

Boost Neuroscience is a “stealth” biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel synaptogenic targets and therapies. The company’s science is based on the pioneering synapse research of Dr. Thomas Südhof, Nobel Laureate, Avram Goldstein Professor in the School of Medicine at Stanford University, Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Venture Partner at Catalio Capital Management. Boost has developed a proprietary human iPSC platform and cutting-edge experimental technologies to interrogate human synapse and neuronal network formation and function. The company’s mission is to understand and translate important neuroscience into meaningful therapies to address the large unmet medical needs of patients suffering from neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders.